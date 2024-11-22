GLOFRAME Lighting System Reduces Nighttime Falls In Seniors By 34%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GLOFRAME, developed using research from Mount Sinai, offers an innovative solution to help prevent nighttime falls in older adults and improve their safety

CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GLOFRAME : A Lighting Solution Aiming to Prevent Falls Among Older AdultsFalls among older adults are a significant public concern. According to the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC), falls led to 38,000 fatalities and 3 million emergency room visits in 2021. By 2030, these numbers are projected to rise to 100,000 deaths and $100 billion in direct costs. As the senior population grows, addressing this issue with effective solutions is critical.GLOFRAME, a low-intensity lighting system, offers a potential solution to reduce falls by up to 34%. This system is based on research conducted by Mount Sinai's Light and Health Research Center under the guidance of Dr. Mariana Figueiro, an expert in lighting and health.How GLOFRAME WorksGLOFRAME is designed to enhance nighttime navigation in homes. Installed in locations such as bathroom and entryway doorframes, it provides visual cues that guide individuals safely without disrupting their sleep or circadian rhythms. This targeted lighting approach aims to improve stability and lower fall risks for older adults.The Importance of Fall Prevention1. A Public Health Concern: Falls are the leading cause of injury-related deaths among older adults. Effective prevention strategies can improve safety, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance quality of life.2. Science-Driven Design: GLOFRAME is backed by research from Mount Sinai's Light and Health Research Center, demonstrating its effectiveness in reducing fall risks.3. Practical and Non-Invasive: The system is simple to install and use, making it accessible for families, caregivers, and healthcare providers.GLOFRAME was inspired by the personal experiences of its founder, Frank Shum, who developed the system after witnessing the challenges his mother faced with nighttime falls .Promoting Awareness and PreventionWith the senior population expected to grow significantly in the coming years, raising awareness about fall prevention is essential. Solutions like GLOFRAME can play a role in reducing fall-related injuries and improving the overall safety and well-being of older adults.For more information about GLOFRAME and its potential benefits, visit .

