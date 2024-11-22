Compliance Meets Scalability: Plume Integrates ERC-3643 For RWA Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ERC-3643 Meets Modular: Plume's Next Step in RWA Innovation

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume, a modular and composable layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for real world asset finance (RWAfi), has joined the ERC-3643 Association.

This strategic move brings the ERC-3643 standard, widely regarded as the benchmark for compliant RWA tokenization, to the Plume ecosystem. As institutions increasingly embrace tokenized assets, the integration positions Plume as an enabler of scalable, regulation-ready infrastructure for RWA tokenization across diverse industries.

Expanding ERC-3643 to Modular Blockchain Networks

ERC-3643, also known as the Token for Regulated Exchanges (T-REX) standard, has been pivotal in setting compliance benchmarks for tokenized assets. Its unique framework integrates permissioned tokens and decentralized identity (DID), enabling regulatory adherence directly on chain. With adoption by financial institutions like Citi and ABN AMRO, ERC-3643 has proven its value in tokenizing regulated assets, including green bonds, debt, real estate, funds, and private equity.

Plume Network will integrate the ERC-3643 token standard into its modular L1 blockchain framework, introducing a universal and proven standard to its ecosystem. This move aims to accelerate compliant tokenization of RWAfi, bringing greater transparency, security, and regulatory adherence to blockchain-based asset management. This integration addresses growing institutional demand for tokenization solutions that combine compliance with high throughput and interoperability.

Chris Yin, CEO of Plume , commented on the announcement:

"ERC-3643 offers a robust framework for institutions to tokenize real world assets without compromising compliance. By integrating it into Plume's modular architecture, we're not just adopting a standard-we're expanding its utility to support the scalability and flexibility required for modern financial systems."

Institutional-Grade Solutions for RWAfi

Plume's modular infrastructure is designed to meet the operational requirements of regulated asset tokenization, such as scalability, compliance, and secure data handling. The integration of ERC-3643 enhances Plume's ability to meet institutional requirements, further advancing its vision of creating a unified RWAfi ecosystem.

Dennis O'Connell, President of the ERC-3643 Association , commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Plume to the ERC3643 Association. Plume's ambitious plans to tokenize over $1.25 billion in real-world assets underscores its commitment to lead tokenization. By adopting the ERC-3643 standard, Plume is taking an important step toward ensuring that these tokenized assets are not only compliant but also accessible, tradable, and interoperable across ecosystems. A universal standard is the only way we can achieve a truly open financial ecosystem, empowering investors with the freedom to access, trade, and utilize their assets anywhere."

Expanding Tokenization Standards Across Ecosystems

Plume's integration of ERC-3643 gives financial institutions and developers with a reliable framework for tokenizing assets that prioritizes compliance. The standard embeds identity verification and permissioning directly into tokens, simplifying regulatory alignment and reducing operational overhead.

Key benefits of this integration include:



Multi-Chain Functionality: ERC-3643 enables tokenized assets to switch seamlessly across EVM-compatible networks.

Regulatory Confidence: Compliance is built directly into token architecture, reducing the burden on developers and institutions.

Unlocking New Use Cases: Developers can explore applications like tokenized securities, real estate, and commodities with streamlined deployment. Scalable Solutions: Plume's modular infrastructure supports high throughput and efficient asset management, critical for scaling RWA solutions.

This collaboration strengthens the foundation for interoperable tokenization ecosystems, addressing a growing demand for scalable and compliant blockchain solutions in regulated markets.

For details about the ERC-3643 Association, visit

erc3643 .

About ERC-3643 Association

The ERC3643 Association is a non-profit organization uniting industry leaders to promote the adoption of the ERC-3643 standard and develop a standardized, secure, and compliant tokenization framework. By fostering collaboration and innovation, the association seeks to create a more inclusive, efficient, and secure financial landscape.

About Plume

Plume is the first fully integrated L1 modular blockchain focused on RWAfi, offering a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real-world assets. With 180+ projects on its private devnet, Plume provides an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, simplifying asset onboarding and enabling seamless DeFi integration for RWAs.

Learn more at plumenetwork or contact [email protected]

SOURCE Plume Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED