Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares

In accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on abuse (market abuse regulation), NTG Nordic Group A/S (“NTG”), CVR no. 12546106, hereby announces receipt of the following notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup (Group CEO)

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group CEO of NTG, has on 20 November 2024 exercised share options of 8,000 shares in NTG. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact: