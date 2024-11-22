“Miss Madeline,” a New Liquid Barge from Perdue Farms, Sets Sail on a More Sustainable Supply Chain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salisbury, MD, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The“Miss Madeline”, an innovative new vessel within the Perdue AgriBusiness (PAB) chain, was welcomed to the company's hometown today after completing its maiden voyage. In addition to being a milestone in Perdue Farms' 104-year-old commitment to sustainability, the barge is named in honor of Madeline Perdue and her legacy as the beloved matriarch of the Perdue family.

The“Miss Madeline” reflects PAB's ongoing efforts to improve efficiencies and revolutionize freight by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and easing road congestion. By replacing traditional truck and rail transportation methods, the barge exemplifies Perdue's dedication to environmental stewardship.

“The Miss Madeline is more than just a barge - it's a symbol of our enduring commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said Perry Aulie, president of Perdue AgriBusiness.“As we honor the legacy of Madeline Perdue, we're also embracing new logistics solutions that benefit both local agriculture and the environment.”

The Miss Madeline, with its divided cargo tanks, transported 4,500 tons or 9 million pounds of crude soybean oil in a single trip from PAB's soybean crush plant in Chesapeake Virginia via the Intercoastal Waterway, to its Salisbury Maryland headquarters. That oil will be refined and then used in food applications in the northeast and southeast markets. Refined soybean oil is used for frying and is an important ingredient in salad dressings, sauces, and mayonnaise production.

Every shipment on this barge will remove the equivalent of 200 trucks from the busy roadways in Virginia and Maryland, while also reducing Perdue's environmental footprint. The company projects the barge will eliminate more than 1.2 million truck miles driven every year, which equals an estimated 1,475 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

"My mom would be proud to see the ways our 104-year-old company keeps innovating," said Jim Perdue, Chairman of Perdue Farms. "She loved Salisbury and the company, and naming this barge for her is a fitting tribute to her legacy."



