MADISON STREET ENERGY ACHIEVES MAJOR MILESTONE WITH NATIONWIDE EXPANSION OF RENEWABLE ENERGY LEASE ACQUISITION BUSINESS

Madison Street Energy's operating trackrecord bolstered by nationwide work on wind, solar and battery storage project lease acquisitons and land sale-leasebacks

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Madison Street (MSE), a leading independent energy land lease company, is pleased to announce that it recently achieved a significant target milestone with the originations and closings of sale leaseback transactions and acquisition of secured lease rental streams generated from renewable energy projects operating in all of the major power markets in the United States including PJM, ERCOT, MISO, NYSIO and CAISO.

As one of the longest standing renewable energy companies exclusively focused on sale leaseback transactions and ground lease buyouts, the establishment of MSE's operating capability across the country further bolsters its track record of being able to reliably originate, structure and close wind, solar and battery energy storage project site lease acquisitions, in addition handling the subsequent asset management services required to ensure the projected returns are realized.

Moreover, MSE's active promotion of this bourgeoning renewable energy subsector as a whole has opened the doors for MSE to collaborate with existing and new market participants in situations where joint efforts are a key component to provide project developers and landowners with optimal transactions terms.

MSE is proud of the relationships it has fostered and the beneficial transactions it has completed and is excited to continue providing innovative solutions to support the continued growth of renewable energy generation throughout the country.

About Madison Street Energy

Madison Street Energy is an experienced renewable energy company focused on acquiring renewable energy land leases and working with project developers and owners to purchase and lease back project real estate to minimize project budget expenditures. Madison Street Energy is committed to sustainability, innovation, and supporting the transition to a greener future.

