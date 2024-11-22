J ' X Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author Strategic Conversations With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

J ' X

ABERDEENSHIRE, SCOTLAND, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce the forthcoming release of“Strategic Conversations,” co-authored by J ' X, renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss, and a distinguished team of global professionals. This essential guide equips readers with powerful strategies to navigate and master critical conversations across all areas of life-from the boardroom to personal relationships.



As a certified Life Mastery Consultant with the Life Mastery Institute, the premier training centre for transformational coaching. J ' X can help you create a life that you absolutely love living.



For over 45 years J ' X has studied and implemented transformational success principles. Acquiring, despite much mental and physical trauma, a wealth of valuable experience through creating works of art music literature and design. As well as mentoring others to tap into their potential and flourish despite their circumstances. As Architectural Designer in residence at Robert Gordon University she mentored students both for studio support and for live architectural projects. Based on art project community gardens that she devised and ran.



J ' X worked in the prestigious Scottish Design Centre in Glasgow, before going freelance.



As an artist she was published by Cannes Down Press and exhibited throughout the UK, including Mandel's in London. She won the social housing Helen McGregor Award. And has been a voluntary chair or vice chair of a major housing association continuously for over 15 years. During which time she was involved in the designing and delivering of an urban village. She has written 4 books and a play; all focused on supporting and developing the human potential. She shared a stage with Cliff Hague, prior Royal Town Planning Institute president, talking about the importance of planning on people's mental and physical health.



Ever mindful of the environment J ' X established the first SEPA registered domestic lightbulb recycling and battery collection centre in the UK. Visiting schools to talk about sustainability before sustainability was a thing.



Now J ' X is focused on helping people unfold their inner potential in order to live their dream life. To this end she has developed what she calls art-yoga. Currently she is in the early stages of establishing her Garden of Life project. Where the garden acts as a living canvas for art-yoga. A place for reconnecting people to nature and each other. A place for sharing and supporting an ongoing legacy of designing and living a life you absolutely love.



J ' X believes that it is never too soon or too late to realize that every circumstance and situation, every strategic conversation is an opportunity to blossom into the life of your dreams.



To learn more about working with J ' X go to: isobydesign

SuccessBooks® eagerly awaits the release of“Strategic Conversations,” a transformative guide to mastering communication in all areas of life. With insights from Chris Voss, J ' X, and an accomplished team of co-authors, this book offers readers invaluable strategies to navigate life's most essential conversations in business, relationships, and beyond.

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.