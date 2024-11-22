Fincen BOIR Deadline Approaches: Taxbandits Introduces Exclusive Features To Streamline Reporting For Tax Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Naga PalanisamyROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For small businesses established or registered in the U.S. before January 1, 2024, the deadline to submit the BOI (Beneficial Ownership Information) report with the FinCEN is January 1, 2025.With the BOIR deadline approaching fast, it's time for businesses, tax professionals, and other entities that manage BOI reporting for their clients (such as Law Firms, Investment Companies, Registered Agents, etc.) nationwide to complete the reporting process and ensure FinCEN compliance.TaxBandits offers an advanced solution that streamlines the BOI reporting process. In addition to its intuitive interface, TaxBandits has now introduced exclusive features to help tax professionals and businesses manage the BOI filing process efficiently, meet deadlines, and stay compliant.FinCEN Compliance Reminders:For CPAs and businesses managing multiple clients, staying on top of different deadlines and business updates can be overwhelming. TaxBandits simplifies this with its FinCEN Compliance Reminders feature.Business Update Report Reminder:CPAs can easily set up reminders for clients to update any changes in their company information or beneficial ownership details that may require a file update report. This ensures that clients' information is always current and accurate before filing, helping avoid compliance issues.Deadline Reminder:CPAs can set up deadline reminders to notify clients as the filing deadline approaches, ensuring timely submissions and full compliance with FinCEN requirements without the stress of last-minute filings.Customized Engagement Letter: Streamlining Client AgreementsTaxBandits also introduces a Customized Engagement Letter feature designed to make client communications more efficient and effective. CPAs can now create fully customized engagement letters with terms and conditions tailored to each client. This feature simplifies the process of formalizing agreements with clients and ensures clarity in the scope of work.Other Exclusive Tools for Tax Professionals and High-Volume Filers:BanditConnect (Client Portal) – BanditConnect is a secure online platform that simplifies the exchange of information and collaboration between tax professionals and their clients. This platform offers tax professionals the ability to customize the portal with their own branding while ensuring secure data sharing and seamless communication with clients.BanditCollab (Team Management) – BanditCollab is a team collaboration tool designed to help tax professionals manage the BOI filing process more efficiently. It allows users to add unlimited team members, assign specific roles, and delegate responsibilities to each other, boosting teamwork and enhancing overall productivity.Partnership Opportunities to Boost Revenue:TaxBandits offers various services that are ideal for large enterprises, accounting firms, and various other businesses to expand their BOI reporting services.Referral Program: Clients can join TaxBandits' referral program, receive a referral link, integrate it into their website or social media, and earn commissions for every filing completed.API Integration: TaxBandits provides seamless API integration to connect with existing business systems easily, optimizing the BOI filing process. This integration streamlines workflows and reduces the need for manual data entry, enhancing operational efficiency.White-Label Solution: TaxBandits offers a white-label solution, allowing firms to brand the BOI filing platform as their own fully. This customization helps businesses maintain a consistent and professional experience for their clients.About TaxBanditsTaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider specializing in various tax forms such as Form 941, Form 940, Form 1099, Form W-2, Form 1095-C, Form 1095-B, and Form W-9, etc., and BOI reporting. Serving businesses, service providers, or tax professionals of every shape and size, TaxBandits offers a complete solution that fulfills all filing needs.About SPAN EnterprisesHeadquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.The SPAN Enterprises Portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

