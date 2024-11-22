Employvision Launches Synergyxpo 2025: Virtual AI & Cybersecurity Summit And Career Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SynergyXPO 2025: A virtual gathering of top AI and Cybersecurity leaders driving innovation, strategic networking, and career opportunities.

An exclusive global event for IT leaders, talent professionals, AI & Cybersecurity experts to connect and fill jobs utilizing global talent pool.

- Ash Geria

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Employvision is thrilled to announce the launch of SynergyXPO 2025, a groundbreaking virtual AI & Cybersecurity Summit and Career Expo, scheduled for March 20, 2025. Bringing together over 30 companies, this premier event is designed to foster collaboration, provide deep industry insights, and offer unparalleled recruitment opportunities for companies seeking AI and Cybersecurity talent.

The event will feature live expert-led sessions, IT executive roundtables, and panel discussions that delve into cutting-edge AI and Cybersecurity innovations. SynergyXPO 2025 will also have an immersive virtual career expo, during which exhibiting companies will be able to post their IT jobs and recruit AI and Cybersecurity candidates from over 12 countries within North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

[Virtual Summit: March 20, 2025 | 9 AM – 5 PM EST]: Hosted entirely online, SynergyXPO 2025 will serve as a global meeting ground for AI and Cybersecurity professionals, recruiters, and hiring decision-makers to network, exchange ideas, and optimize business strategies.

"Employvision is committed to bridging the talent gap in AI and Cybersecurity through events like SynergyXPO," said Ash Geria, CEO and Founder of Employvision. "This summit offers an unparalleled platform for companies to access top-tier talent while providing professionals with invaluable insights from industry leaders. As AI and Cybersecurity continue to reshape industries, our goal is to empower businesses and professionals to thrive in this dynamic landscape by providing them with access to top talent."

Key Participants:

- Recruiters & HR Leaders: Talent Acquisition Leaders, Corporate Recruiters, and Human Resources Leaders

- Executive Leadership: CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CHROs, CFOs, COOs, and Executive VPs from various industries

- Tech Hiring Leaders and experts: InfoSec Leaders, AI Experts, Cloud Computing Leaders, and Data Science Experts

- Founders & Investors: Startup Founders, Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Managing Partners, and Directors

- Key Decision Makers: From AI, Cybersecurity, and Digital Transformation sectors

Event Highlights:

- 1,500+ professionals from AI and Cybersecurity fields

- 30+ companies actively hiring in AI and cybersecurity

- 12+ countries' talent pool available to hire from

- 10+ expert-led sessions covering industry trends and innovations

- Exclusive talent matchmaking services for ideal candidate-company connections

Why Attend? If you are a Technology Leader or a Recruiting professional seeking top talent or IT professional looking to gain valuable insights about the evolving landscape of AI & Cybersecurity, attending this virtual event will benefit you. Participating companies will have the chance to recruit top global talent, build their employer brand and stay competitive in the fast-paced tech sector.

About SynergyXPO organizer, Employvision:

Employvision, Inc. is the organizer of SynergyXPO 2025. Employvision is a global leader in technology consulting and talent acquisition, specializing in AI, Cybersecurity, and digital transformation. The company helps businesses navigate the complexities of the digital age, with a strong focus on delivering innovative talent acquisition solutions for rapidly growing industries.

Sheetal Shah

Employvision Inc

+1 732-422-7100 ext. 109

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.