MP: Bhopal Residents Cut Cost On Their Medical Bills, Courtesy Jan Aushadhi Kendras

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 22 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP) has come as a boon for inhabitants of the city as they are buying cheaper and cost-effective medicines from Jan Aarogya Kendras.

As generic medicines are available at these centres at much cheaper rates, the Jan Aushadhi Kendra has become the first choice of people in buying medicines.

At one such PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra in the hospital premises, most of the patients buy medicines from here. This not only saves them but also saves time.

Uma Dubey, who works at this Jan Aushadhi Kendra said that most medicines are available here. Hundreds of people buy medicines on a daily basis at rates much cheaper than the private shops.

Rishabh Naiwal, who works as a manager, said that the state's Red Cross Society has lauded their efforts in opening the Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

“Patients get all kinds of medicines at a very cheap rate here. We have a stock of more than 2,500-3,000 varieties of medicines. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative as it caters to the huge population of the country, who can't afford expensive medicines,” he said.

He further said that he is looking forward to more such schemes if something like this is brought by the government.

Ajay Singh, a medicine buyer, said that he and his family are very thankful to the Modi government for launching a poor-friendly scheme.

“Medicines are cheaper and effective here. Now, we buy all medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras only. We get all kinds of medicines here,” he said.

Notably, the Jan Aushadhi Kendras are making a tangible difference by offering generic medicines at prices that are up to 70 per cent lower than those in regular medical stores. The initiative is not just about affordable medicines, it also includes various diagnostic tests at reduced prices, ensuring comprehensive care at a much lower cost.