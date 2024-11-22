Williams Racing Chooses Keeper Security To Safeguard Data In Formula 1'S High-Stakes, Data-Driven World

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Keeper Security's zero-trust, zero-knowledge cybersecurity solutions empower Williams Racing to securely manage sensitive data, streamline operations and protect critical assets

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today announces the release of an in-depth case study highlighting the critical role its solutions play in safeguarding the vast amounts of data used by Williams Racing

in the high-stakes world of Formula 1. As one of the most data-driven sports in the world, Formula 1 teams rely on advanced systems to safeguard their highly sensitive data and maintain competitive edge – making cybersecurity more important than ever.

Keeper® plays a crucial role in securing Williams Racing's business services, including contracts, commercial insights, financial data and more. Additionally, Williams Racing generates terabytes of data from race strategies to car designs and performance metrics every race weekend. A successful cyber attack against the team could be devastating with the potential to jeopardize intellectual property, compromise sensitive data and even disrupt operations, both at the team's headquarters and at the track. For Williams Racing, securing this information is non-negotiable, and Keeper's solutions are the perfect fit to protect their valuable assets.

"Formula 1 is a highly competitive environment where every advantage matters," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "Our partnership with Williams Racing is about more than just securing their IT infrastructure and sensitive information – it's about providing a secure foundation so the team can leverage data to drive performance while mitigating the risks associated with cyber threats."

"We need data," said James Vowles, Team Principal at Williams Racing." We need cybersecurity. We need IT infrastructure. And we need the ability for people to work in a safe environment. And that's irrespective of whether they are here in the United Kingdom or anywhere else in the world."

The real-world impact of Keeper's password security solutions is documented in the case study, which delves into the key outcomes for Williams Racing, including:



Enhanced Security for Critical Data

– With Keeper's zero-knowledge architecture, Williams Racing is able to keep sensitive information fully protected – like race strategies, designs and telemetry data. Keeper's advanced password management ensures the team's business services remain secure and resilient against unauthorized access.

Improved Operational Efficiency

– Keeper's centralized password management system streamlines credential management, saving the team valuable time during high-pressure race weekends and allowing them to stay focused on their core goals. Seamless Global Access with High-Level Protection – By integrating Keeper's solutions across its global workforce, Williams Racing can securely provide team members with the access they need, whether at the race track, in remote locations or back at their headquarters, all while ensuring that sensitive data remains protected against potential cyber threats.

The full case study

offers an in-depth look at how Keeper's solutions continue to support Williams Racing in maintaining the highest level of cybersecurity, enabling the team to perform with confidence and precision on and off the track. Hear from Williams Racing in their own words how they leverage Keeper in this video .

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations globally. Keeper's intuitive solutions are built with end-to-end encryption to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our zero-trust privileged access management platform deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for password, passkey and secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn how our zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions defend against cyber threats at KeeperSecurity .

About Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers' Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

Media Contact

Christian Morley

ICR Tech for Keeper Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security

