NC’S ‘Surrender’ On Article 370 Proves It’S BJP’S A-Team: Sajad Lone

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 22 (IANS) J&K Peoples (PC) President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone on Friday accused the National Conference (NC) of aligning with BJP's agenda, terming it as the BJP's "A-team".

In a scathing critique, he said that NC betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir by failing to bring an unambiguous and strong condemning the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

“You can't be so naive. The reason the Prime and the Home Minister spoke so much about the resolution was purely electoral. It was wielded as a stick against the but not as forcefully as it should have been," Lone stated.

He pointed out that only two parties, BJP and NC, perceived the resolution as demanding the restoration of Article 370 and 35A.“Others probably couldn't understand it due to poor command of English,” he added.

Criticising the silence on the abrogation of Article 370, Lone said:“The pre-election ferocity about Article 370 has now turned into a tame surrender, one that normalises and endorses August 5, 2019. This silence makes it appear as though the first elected Assembly post-2019 has endorsed those events. If this is not betrayal, then what is?”

He further emphasised that the lack of an unambiguous resolution condemning August 5, 2019, and demanding the restoration of articles 370 and 35A reflects NC's failure to stand up for J&K.

Moreover, Lone referred to the "People's Resolution," presented by a section of the opposition, as the real voice of dissent and warned that this issue would continue to haunt the Assembly throughout its term.

“The ruling party will eventually have to accept or reject this resolution. Enough of the lies; the truth will prevail,” Lone concluded.