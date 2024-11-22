Derek Trucks Announces Ass Pocket Whiskey Release No. 2: Holiday Edition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Following the Sell-Out of Release No. 1 at Bourbon & Beyond,

APW Introduces a High-Proof Holiday Bourbon in "Ass Pocket" Flask Size

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple Grammy winner Derek Trucks today announces the second release of Ass Pocket Whiskey (APW), a limited holiday edition of his bold Kentucky Straight Bourbon. This special edition, bottled at a robust 122.5 proof, is crafted to warm up your holidays and designed to be cracked open on 12/25. APW's Release No. 2 is now available to order at AssPocketWhiskey, with shipments set to arrive by mid-December -perfect for holiday stockings.

APW's 122.5 "Holiday Proof" edition is perfect for cracking open on 12/25.

Derek, along with his brother David, personally tasted the bourbon at multiple proofs to ensure that the 122.5 proof was more than just a reference to the holiday but also lived up to the quality established in Release No. 1. They were blown away, and APW "Holiday Proof" was born.

Following the rapid sell-out of APW's debut at Bourbon & Beyond, a few bottles of Release No. 1 were held back for the Revival Vintage Spirits Locker Program in Kentucky, providing a rare opportunity for bourbon enthusiasts who may have missed out on the initial sale to enjoy this celebrated first release at one of America's Best Bourbon Bars.

APW: A New Vision for Bourbon

APW is born out of Derek's love for bourbon and his frustration with the growing trend of whiskey as a collectible to sit on a shelf rather than something to enjoy. In Derek's words, APW is here to let fans "have their whiskey and drink it too"-encouraging people to savor their bourbon, not just stash it away. By offering premium bourbon in a 200ml "ass pocket" flask size, APW makes it easy to enjoy high-quality whiskey without the pressure of hoarding a full-sized bottle that remains sealed.

About Derek Trucks

One of the most influential guitarists of the modern age and landing at #16 on Rolling Stone's' "Greatest Guitarists of All Time," Derek Trucks led his own Grammy Award-winning Derek Trucks Band for over 15 years and concurrently toured with Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, and The Allman Brothers. Trucks was also the youngest person to be awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his 15-year collaboration with the Allman Brothers Band, for whom he was a member from 1999 until their last shows in 2014. As the Grammy-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band, Derek (singer/guitarist) and wife, Susan Tedeschi are known globally for their world-class musicianship that seamlessly blends distinctive genres of American music.

