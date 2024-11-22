9 Landlords Booked In J & K's Samba For Not Providing Tenant Details To Police
Date
11/22/2024 10:13:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Nine cases have been registered against landlords in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for allegedly failing to provide details of their tenants, mostly outsiders, to the local Police for verification, officials said on Friday.
The verification process was initiated following several instances of anti-national elements putting up in residential areas under the guise of tenant or domestic help.
“Police have registered nine FIRs against house and land owners in Samba for not providing details of tenants during a verification drive launched across the district,” a police spokesman said.
Samba Police conducted the drive to monitor outsiders staying as tenants or domestic helps in the region.
While five cases were registered at the Samba police station, two cases each were lodged at the Ghagwal and Bari Brahmana police stations under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.
Police verification of tenants has been made mandatory by the district magistrate, a guideline which the booked individuals failed to comply with, the spokesman said.
The Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, has also urged the citizens to submit complete details of their tenants and domestic helps at their nearest police station to ensure timely verification.
|
