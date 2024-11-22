Ukraine Clearly Understands Terms, Volumes Of U.S. Security Assistance - Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine says at his meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Bass, the of military assistance approved by the incumbent U.S. administration was discussed, and now Ukraine clearly understands the terms and volumes of this aid.

The Foreign Minister stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"At the State Department, I met with Deputy Secretary of State John Bass - my counterpart Antony Blinken was alongside the U.S. President at the G20 summit at the time. We once again discussed in detail the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, which was approved by the incumbent administration. Now we clearly understand the terms and volumes of this assistance, for which we are very grateful," Sybiha said.

According to the top diplomat, the meeting also discussed energy issues and "the entire range of other extremely important current issues of bilateral cooperation." "In particular, we went through all the agreements reached at the level of leaders on assistance to Ukraine," the minister noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke at a special meeting of the UN Security Council in New York.

The next day, November 19, on the instructions from President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Foreign Minister visited Washington, where he held important meetings at the U.S. State Department and on Capitol Hill.

He also took part in special hearings of the U.S. Congressional Helsinki Commission on the 1,000th day of the full-scale Russian invasion.