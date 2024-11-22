Skyflakes Canada Invites Shoppers To Discover The Perfect Bite Through Exclusive In-Store Sampling Experiences Across Ontario And British Columbia

(MENAFN
SkyFlakes, the beloved cracker brand, is excited to introduce more Canadians to the flavor and versatility of its premium cracker line with an in-store sampling experience across select Ontario and British Columbia locations. Running from October 2024 through April 2025, the event will give shoppers a unique opportunity to sample SkyFlakes' crackers and elevate their snack time experience.
Discover a Memorable Snacking Experience
Customers sampling SkyFlakes Crackers at the in-store sampling event.
This exclusive sampling experience invites shoppers to discover and savor SkyFlakes' light, crisp texture and flavorful varieties. Discover new flavours and possible pairing ideas to help transform your snacking moments from boring to exciting with SkyFlakes as your perfect canvas for that perfect bite you
"Our in-store sampling campaign allows consumers to experience the distinctive flavors and quality that make SkyFlakes a global favorite," said Anthonia Udemeh, Marketing Manager for SkyFlakes in North America. "We're thrilled to create a memorable, hands-on experience that brings the essence of our brand directly to our Canadian consumers."
Taste, Engage, and Enjoy Exclusive Offers
Each participating store will feature exclusive, limited-time promotions, encouraging shoppers to take advantage of in-store discounts. These exclusive offers provide added incentive to explore new flavors and varieties. With a focus on building genuine connections, SkyFlakes aims to use this sampling event to gather consumer feedback that will drive future product innovations and brand experiences.
Sampling Schedule and Locations
Below is the scheduled list of stores where consumers can join the SkyFlakes sampling weekends:
November 9th, 16th & 23rd, 2024
HENLONG
PRICE SMART RICHMOND
CHONG LEE RUPERT
LUCKY SUPERMARKET SURREY
FOODY WORLD
SUNNY MARKHAM OR NORTH YORK
AL PREMIUM MISSISSAUGA
LONE TAI
AL PREMIUM EGLINGTON
October 19th & 26th 2024
JIAN HING
NATION FRESHFOOD MISSISSAUGA
March/April 2025
88 SUPERMARKET
YOURS FOODMART
FOODY MART MARKHAM
ASIA FOODMART SCARBOROUGH
C&C NORTH YORK
OCEANS FRESH MISSISSAUGA
YUAN MING MISSISSAUGA
BTRUST MISSISSAUGA
Join Us and Taste the Difference
SkyFlakes invites everyone to visit the nearest participating store for a taste of its famous crackers and discover how they can enhance any snacking occasion.
Follow @SkyFlakesCanada on social media
for updates, exclusive offers, and details on future events.
Facebook: bit/SkyFlakesFB
Tiktok: @SkyFlakesNA
Instagram: @SkyFlakesNA
About SkyFlakes Crackers
SkyFlakes Crackers are a versatile and delicious snack designed to elevate every occasion. With a buttery, lightly salted flavor and perfectly balanced texture, they complement a wide range of toppings without overpowering the taste. Their distinct rectangular shape and sturdy base holds a generous amount of sweet or savory toppings without breaking. The unique easy-snap perforation makes for easy sharing and dipping into soups and favorite dips, while their non-crumbly nature lets you enjoy a mess-free snacking on the go. Whether for a quick snack or a creative culinary pairing, SkyFlakes Crackers are the perfect canvas for your perfect bite.
About Monde M.Y San Corporation
Monde M.Y San Corporation has been committed to bringing high-quality food experiences to tables worldwide. Their dedication to delivering great taste is reflected in every product they create.
