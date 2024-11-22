Skyflakes Canada Invites Shoppers To Discover The Perfect Bite Through Exclusive In-Store Sampling Experiences Across Ontario And British Columbia

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

SkyFlakes, the beloved cracker brand, is excited to introduce more Canadians to the flavor and versatility of its premium cracker line with an in-store sampling experience across select Ontario and British Columbia locations. Running from October 2024 through April 2025, the event will give shoppers a unique opportunity to sample SkyFlakes' crackers and elevate their snack time experience.

Discover a Memorable Snacking Experience

This exclusive sampling experience invites shoppers to discover and savor SkyFlakes' light, crisp texture and flavorful varieties. Discover new flavours and possible pairing ideas to help transform your snacking moments from boring to exciting with SkyFlakes as your perfect canvas for that perfect bite you

"Our in-store sampling campaign allows consumers to experience the distinctive flavors and quality that make SkyFlakes a global favorite," said Anthonia Udemeh, Marketing Manager for SkyFlakes in North America. "We're thrilled to create a memorable, hands-on experience that brings the essence of our brand directly to our Canadian consumers."

Taste, Engage, and Enjoy Exclusive Offers

Each participating store will feature exclusive, limited-time promotions, encouraging shoppers to take advantage of in-store discounts. These exclusive offers provide added incentive to explore new flavors and varieties. With a focus on building genuine connections, SkyFlakes aims to use this sampling event to gather consumer feedback that will drive future product innovations and brand experiences.

Sampling Schedule and Locations

Below is the scheduled list of stores where consumers can join the SkyFlakes sampling weekends:

November 9th, 16th & 23rd, 2024



HENLONG

PRICE SMART RICHMOND

CHONG LEE RUPERT

LUCKY SUPERMARKET SURREY

FOODY WORLD

SUNNY MARKHAM OR NORTH YORK

AL PREMIUM MISSISSAUGA

LONE TAI AL PREMIUM EGLINGTON

October 19th & 26th 2024



JIAN HING NATION FRESHFOOD MISSISSAUGA

March/April 2025



88 SUPERMARKET

YOURS FOODMART

FOODY MART MARKHAM

ASIA FOODMART SCARBOROUGH

C&C NORTH YORK

OCEANS FRESH MISSISSAUGA

YUAN MING MISSISSAUGA BTRUST MISSISSAUGA

Join Us and Taste the Difference

SkyFlakes invites everyone to visit the nearest participating store for a taste of its famous crackers and discover how they can enhance any snacking occasion.

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes Crackers are a versatile and delicious snack designed to elevate every occasion. With a buttery, lightly salted flavor and perfectly balanced texture, they complement a wide range of toppings without overpowering the taste. Their distinct rectangular shape and sturdy base holds a generous amount of sweet or savory toppings without breaking. The unique easy-snap perforation makes for easy sharing and dipping into soups and favorite dips, while their non-crumbly nature lets you enjoy a mess-free snacking on the go. Whether for a quick snack or a creative culinary pairing, SkyFlakes Crackers are the perfect canvas for your perfect bite.

About Monde M.Y San Corporation

Monde M.Y San Corporation has been committed to bringing high-quality food experiences to tables worldwide. Their dedication to delivering great taste is reflected in every product they create.

