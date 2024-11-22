Endoslim Clinic Introduces Innovative Spatz Balloon Procedure At New York And Florida Locations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Alexander ShapsisBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EndoSlim is thrilled to introduce the Spatz3 Adjustable Balloon System, now available at their locations in Brooklyn, New York, and Coral Springs, Florida. This advanced system offers a customizable approach for those looking to enhance their health through sustainable weight management. The Spatz3 is unique in its ability to be adjusted, offering a tailored experience that supports individuals on their journey to long-term wellness.Research indicates that over 70% of adults in the United States are overweight or obese, increasing their risk for chronic conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. While this is a concerning statistic, it can certainly be improved with safe and effective solutions.What is the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon ?The Spatz3 intragastric balloon is a revolutionary device placed into the stomach via endoscopy, with moderate sedation, in a procedure that typically takes 10-20 minutes. This anatomy-sparing, non-surgical, anatomy-sparing outpatient procedure involves filling the balloon with liquid, allowing it to expand and occupy space in the stomach. This delays stomach emptying, creating a sense of fullness and reducing appetite.Unlike other gastric balloons, the Spatz3 balloon is the first and only adjustable intragastric balloon available in the United States. Its unique feature allows for volume adjustments-either increasing or decreasing the fluid-based on the patient's progress and comfort, which can further enhance its effectiveness and reduce potential side effects.Patient Care and Follow-UpThe balloon remains in the stomach for up to 8 months, during which time patients receive comprehensive follow-up care from our expert specialists and nutrition team. This approach ensures that patients make necessary dietary and behavioral changes to maintain their health benefits even after the balloon is removed, leading to successful and sustainable results.Who is a Good Candidate for Spatz3?The Spatz3 gastric balloon is ideal for individuals with a BMI of 30 to 40 who have yet to succeed with traditional methods and are motivated to adopt a healthier lifestyle. It is also suitable for those not interested in invasive surgeries and who are in good overall health.Dr. Alexander Shapsis is thrilled to introduce the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon - a groundbreaking advancement in non-surgical weight loss solutions.“This innovative device represents a significant leap forward in helping individuals achieve their health and wellness goals. At EndoSlim Clinic, we are committed to implementing pioneering technologies that improve lives, and the Spatz3 is a testament to our dedication to excellence and leadership in Bariatric Endoscopic innovation,” he states.Contact UsFor more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit or call us at (877) 749-3633. Financing options are available to ensure that this innovative solution is accessible to all who need it.About EndoSlim ClinicEndoSlim Clinic is a state-of-the-art clinic facility in Brooklyn, New York and Coral Springs, Florida. The practice specializes in all aspects of gastroenterology, hepato-billiary diseases, and hepatology. In July of 2007, they opened their doors for the first time and began serving patients in Brooklyn and the greater New York area. Since then, they have maintained the highest standards in patient care and advanced medicine.“I willingly take on the role of keeping our practice at the forefront of this area of medicine, striving for excellence in gastrointestinal procedures and in-patient care,” says Board-certified gastroenterologist, Dr. Alexander Shapsis.Dr. Shapsis, founder of the clinic, is known both nationally and internationally and as a published author of numerous research articles on various topics related to gastroenterology and gastrointestinal motility disorders. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology. He is also a Diplomate of American Board of Obesity Medicine. Dr. Shapsis is one of the first gastroenterologists in the U.S. to have performed early intragastric balloon insertions (SPATZ-2), well before they were FDA-approved in the USA, making him the first gastroenterologist in New York to be proficient in this skill. He trained directly under Dr. Jeffrey Brooks, the inventor of the Spatz balloon, gaining unparalleled expertise and certification from the source since 2013. While his initial experience in the United States was with the Orbera balloon, he has since become virtually exclusive in Spatz3. The Spatz balloon is distinguished by delivering the highest reported weight loss and success rates among all FDA-approved gastric balloons. Dr is also active in the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the American College of Gastroenterology, as well as in the Obesity Medicine Association. As a doctor, he is driven by a rare commitment to patient care and the treatment of overweight and obesity.

