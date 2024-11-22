Real Trends, As Advertised IN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL Names Ronnie Glomb, As New Jersey's Top Professional In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ronnie GlombMORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ronnie Glomb of Your Town Realty and List For 1 Percent Realty was named one of America's top real estate professionals by REAL Trends, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal. He is now a member of the“The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals,” a prestigious, national award ranking sponsored annually by REAL Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. Glomb is now ranked in the top one-half of 1 percent of the more than 1.3 million Realtors® nationwide.The Thousand Real Estate Professionals were announced on May 31, 2024, with four separate categories honoring the top 250 residential agents and agent teams for excellence in: Individual Sales Professionals-Sales volume Individual Sales Professionals-Transaction sides (in each real estate transaction, two sides can be represented by a real estate agent: a buyer's and a seller's.) Team Professionals-Sales volume Team Professionals-Transaction sidesAccording to The Thousand, Glomb had ranked him #19 in the Nation and #1 in New Jersey.“The best individual agents and teams-including Glomb's award-winning efforts-were nothing short of phenomenal considering the challenges in today's complex housing market,” said Steve Murray, founder of REAL Trends, a Denver-based consulting, publishing and communications company and The Trusted Source that compiles the yearly, third-party verified list. "Being a member of The Thousand is an incredible achievement in today's increasingly competitive environment. This elite group of sales associates brings together innovative marketing solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with best-in-class customer service to consistently exceed their clients' expectations. His success put them in the top 1 percent of more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide," said Luke Bahrenburg, vice president of real estate advertising at Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal.“I am thrilled to be named to The Thousand,” said Glomb, who serves clients primarily in New Jersey. “It's incredibly gratifying to help customers find their dream homes as well as help them sell their properties quickly and for the highest price possible.”Ronnie Glomb is the broker/owner of Your Town Realty and List For 1 Percent Realty in Morristown. Both Brokerages are known as a leading full-service residential real estate brokerage that uses an innovative combination of a comprehensive online presence, robust proprietary technology and knowledgeable local agents to offer its clients fast, responsive and transparent service.

