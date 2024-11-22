Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ITHACA, Mich., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable January 2, 2025 to of record on December 13, 2024. Based on a recent stock price of $9.99 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 5.61%.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.