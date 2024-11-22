عربي


Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend


11/22/2024 9:46:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ITHACA, Mich., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable January 2, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 13, 2024. Based on a recent stock price of $9.99 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 5.61%.

Contact:
Benjamin Ogle
CFO
(989) 875-5562


