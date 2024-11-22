Rewards-Centric Ad Network Kard Partners With Receipt Data Platform Banyan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Banyan's SKU-level transaction data unlocks new Kard offer capabilities that serve merchants, issuers, and end customers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kard is on a mission to build the broadest reach of transaction-based rewards no matter where or how a customer shops. Today, we're thrilled to announce our partnership with Banyan, a data receipt that unlocks and activates SKU-level transaction data.Banyan's unique data infrastructure enables secure collaborations between Kard and its commerce partners, which includes top-of-the-line retail and convenience merchants like Dell, CVS, and TurboTax and innovative banks and card issuers like Marqeta, Varo, and BMTX.According to research from Banyan and PYMNTS , 55% of first-time card-linked offer (CLO) users who were attracted by cash-back rewards, and 93% of cardholders who have used at least one card-linked offer intend to maintain or increase their use in the next year.With SKU data-powered reporting intelligence and offer flexibility capabilities through Banyan, Kard merchants and issuers can power even more relevant, highly tailored shopping offers to the 47M+ cardholders in their network.“We are always pushing to build more innovative offer capabilities for our issuers and our merchants,” Kard Founder and CEO, Ben MacKinnon, explains.“Our partnership with Banyan is pushing the envelope even further, giving our merchants and our issuers data they need to further customize their offers and exceed consumer expectations.”Merchants can customize their offers at every stage of the consumer shopping journey and issuers gain the item-level receipt data they need to reward cardholders on a wider variety of transactions, pushing their cards to top of wallet.Together with Banyan, Kard is helping merchants and issuers attract and engage new customers, but most importantly, keep them for life.About KardKard is the first rewards-as-a-service API to drive loyalty for every cardholder and shopper. Our network of next-generation banks and financial institutions serves a coveted Zillennial, Millennial, and digitally advanced audience, getting merchants in front of the right customers - without spending a fortune. Kard is backed by Tiger Global, Underscore VC, Fin Capital, and s12f. The company made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list and is thrilled to be recognized as one of GGV Capital U.S.'s Fintech Innovation 50. To learn more about the Kard network, visit: .About BanyanBanyan is the receipt data platform powering innovation in commerce - fast, simple, and secure. Our unique, privacy-by-design infrastructure enables merchants to collaborate seamlessly with banks, fintechs, and partners to unlock item-level receipt data solutions. Key applications include loyalty linking, precision card marketing and incentive offers, fraud management, and commercial and consumer payments solutions that boost profitability by reducing friction. Banyan was recognized on the 2024 Fintech Innovation 50 list by GGV Capital and Crunchbase, highlighting top fintech firms poised for growth. Learn more at .

