Pioneers Prestosmile® Showcases Innovative Dental Technology At Greater New York Dental Meeting Centennial Celebration

Discover how PrestoSmile® is transforming practices with innovative at the 100th anniversary of the Greater New York Dental Meeting.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PrestoSmile® is excited to announce its participation in the Greater New York Dental Meeting, celebrating a century of excellence in dental practice. We invite dental professionals, students, and enthusiasts to visit us at Booth 1216, where we will host live demonstrations of our groundbreaking, patent-pending AI Smile mock-up technology.As the industry leader in dental AI mobile smile simulation, PrestoSmile® is powered by specialized, patent-pending AI that transforms how dental professionals engage with their patients. However, PrestoSmile® is more than just an AI smile simulation tool. They offer comprehensive, turnkey systems that empower dental team members and practice owners to become true entrepreneurs. With a combined experience of over 100 years in the dental field, our commitment is to bring value to both the patient and practice journey through engaging systems and smiles.They are proud to join forces with some of the industry's leading experts, including Laura from Sober Life Rocks! Front Office Rocks and UpTime Health Company, the full arch Guru Greg Essenmacher from GnA Consulting, Andrea Fox, and the innovative teams from Clue Dental Marketing and the latest in digital patient education Toothority. Together, we aim to share insights and advancements shaping dentistry's future.Visitors to the PrestoSmile® booth will have the opportunity to experience live demos of our AI Smile technology, learn about its practical applications, and engage in discussions with industry leaders. Attendees can also participate in a raffle for exciting prizes while gaining insights into the latest advancements in dental technology.PrestoSmile® brings foundational changes that have been desperately needed in the dental space, and they are proud to collaborate with the best and brightest in the field. Stop by Booth 1216 at the Greater New York Dental Meeting to meet the team of experts, network with fellow professionals, and discover how PrestoSmile® is revolutionizing the dental landscape. Join the community in embracing the 21st century with innovative solutions that benefit dental practitioners and their patients.For more information, please visit their website at or contact them directly at 1-866-Presto5.About PrestoSmile:PrestoSmile® is at the forefront of dental technology innovation, specializing in AI-powered smile simulation solutions that enhance patient engagement and streamline dental practices. Our mission is to empower dental professionals with cutting-edge tools that improve efficiency and outcomes while making the practice journey enjoyable for patients and providers.Join us in celebrating a century of dental excellence! We look forward to seeing you in New York!

