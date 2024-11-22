Sila Services Accelerates Midwest Region Expansion By Partnering With New Berlin Heating & Air Conditioning In Wisconsin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is pleased to announce its of New Berlin Heating & Air Conditioning, a prominent provider of HVAC services based in New Berlin, Wisconsin. Established in 1983, New Berlin Heating & Air Conditioning has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality heating, cooling, and indoor air quality services to throughout the greater Milwaukee area.

Mike Eaton, General Manager of New Berlin Heating & Air Conditioning, shared his excitement about the partnership and the future for his team, "Joining forces with Sila Services is an exciting growth opportunity for our team while enhancing the services and expertise we can deliver for our customers. Sila's dedication to operational excellence, employee training and development, and superior customer service perfectly matches our own philosophy. We are confident that combining with a distinctly trade-centered partner allows us to better serve our people, customers and communities. We're already enhancing New Berlin's capabilities and creating opportunities for our team as part of the Sila Services family."

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Eaton and the team at New Berlin Heating & Air Conditioning into our family," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "Their steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence, rooted in comprehensive technical training of their team members, aligns tremendously with our core values. With their deep ties to the community in Wisconsin, we look forward to further enhancing our service offerings in the Midwest, while building on New Berlin's extraordinary history of quality and service excellence. Finding the absolute right partner for new markets has been core to Sila's success, and we are privileged to have found that relationship with Mike and New Berlin.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating over 35 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. With a distinctive legacy dating back to the early 1900s, Sila offers a comprehensive range of residential and commercial services, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, indoor air quality, and home performance solutions. The company's mission is to attract, develop, and advance the careers of the best tradespeople, ensuring an unmatched level of service and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit .

