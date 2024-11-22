Silicon Labs To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless for a more connected world, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.



Giovanni

Pacelli, Senior Director of Finance, and Thomas Haws, Investor Relations Manager, will participate in the TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, and the UBS Global and AI in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. Dean Butler,

CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

The Barclays Global Technology Conference fireside presentation will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs .

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ) is a leader in

secure, intelligent wireless technology

for a

more connected world. Our integrated

hardware and software

platform, intuitive

development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust

support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced

industrial,

commercial, home and life applications. We

make it easy for

developers to solve complex

wireless challenges throughout the product

lifecycle and get to market quickly

with

innovative solutions that transform industries,

grow economies, and

improve lives.

silabs

