Silicon Labs To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences
11/22/2024 9:32:02 AM
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.
Giovanni
Pacelli, Senior Director of Finance, and Thomas Haws, Investor Relations Manager, will participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, and the UBS Global Technology and AI conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.
Dean Butler,
CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.
The Barclays Global Technology Conference fireside presentation will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs .
Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ) is a leader in
secure, intelligent wireless technology
for a
more connected world. Our integrated
hardware and software
platform, intuitive
development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust
support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced
industrial,
commercial, home and life applications. We
make it easy for
developers to solve complex
wireless challenges throughout the product
lifecycle and get to market quickly
with
innovative solutions that transform industries,
grow economies, and
improve lives.
silabs
Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
