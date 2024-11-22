Proven VCT Plc: Half-Yearly Report
Half-yearly report
For the six months ended 31 August 2024
ProVen VCT plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2024.
financial Summary
| 31 August 2024
| 31 August 2023
| 29 February 2024
| Net asset value per share (“NAV”)
| 62.9p
| 62.7p
| 65.2p
| Dividends paid per share since conversion/ consolidation*
| 86.00p
| 82.75p
| 84.25p
| Total return (NAV plus dividends paid*)
| 148.90p
| 145.45p
| 149.45p
| Net assets (£'000)
| 168,944
| 162,513
| 167,925
*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Share into 10p Ordinary Shares on 30 October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.
For further information, please contact:
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
