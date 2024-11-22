عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Proven VCT Plc: Half-Yearly Report


11/22/2024 9:31:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PROVEN VCT PLC

Half-yearly report
For the six months ended 31 August 2024

ProVen VCT plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2024.

financial Summary

31 August 2024 31 August 2023 29 February 2024
Net asset value per share (“NAV”) 62.9p 62.7p 65.2p
Dividends paid per share since conversion/ consolidation* 86.00p 82.75p 84.25p
Total return (NAV plus dividends paid*) 148.90p 145.45p 149.45p
Net assets (£'000) 168,944 162,513 167,925

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Share into 10p Ordinary Shares on 30 October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

The Half Yearly Report can be downloaded from the following website: .

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820


MENAFN22112024004107003653ID1108915068


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search