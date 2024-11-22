Additional Information On The Meeting Of Bondholders Convened By UAB AUDIFINA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGA group, AB, code 126264360, address of the registered office Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter, the Company ), received the additional information from UAB“AUDIFINA”, which is the trustee (hereinafter, the Trustee ) of holders of bonds, ISIN LT0000404238 (hereinafter, the Bonds ), on the Bondholders' meeting which being convened on 28 November 2024:

The date of the Meeting - 28th November 2024 .

The venue of the Meeting – H otel Best Western, Konstitucijos ave. 14, Vilnius.

The registration of the Bondholders begins at 9:3 0 Vilnius time, the Meeting starts at 10:00 .

The Meeting will be held in person. There will be no possibility to attend the Meeting by other means.

More detailed information about the convening of the Bondholders' meeting, agenda thereof, and the proposed draft decisions is available on the Company's official website at and the Trustee is also informing Bondholders thereabout separately: #viesi-pranesimai

