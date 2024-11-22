Raw Garden Unveils Unprecedented “Thankful For You” Deals For Green Wednesday, Black Friday, And Cyber Monday

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) California's Premier Cannabis Brand Offers Its Biggest Discounts Ever: 30%+ Off All Products

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Raw Garden , California's most trusted cannabis brand, is giving customers an unparalleled opportunity to stock up on their favorite products.

Over the industry's most anticipated sales events- Green Wednesday (Nov. 27) , Black Friday (Nov. 29) , and Monday (Dec. 2) -Raw Garden is offering 30% or more off all products at participating retailers . This is the largest promotion in Raw Garden's storied history and an exciting opportunity for consumers to get clean and junk-free cannabis products at unbeatable prices.

These exciting deals on Raw Garden's premium products are available across California: from NorCal to SoCal, from Mendocino to San Diego – and everywhere in between.









“Our products have always been about delivering purity and quality,” said Thomas Martin, CEO at Raw Garden.“With these historic discounts, we're saying 'thank you' to our loyal customers and inviting new consumers to experience the Raw Garden difference at unbeatable prices.”

A Trusted Name in Cannabis

Raw Garden has built a legacy of excellence by delivering high-quality cannabis products that are pure, clean, and rooted in sustainable practices. Using innovative flash-freezing techniques immediately after harvest, the company preserves each plant's natural cannabinoid and aroma profiles, ensuring consumers receive the freshest and cleanest products available.

From cartridges , live resin , rosin and pre-rolls , Raw Garden's offerings are crafted without additives, fillers, or artificial flavoring-setting a new standard in the cannabis industry.

Find Your Deals

Whether you're shopping for yourself or planning to gift California's most-loved cannabis products, visit your local participating retailer to enjoy at least 30% off Raw Garden's full product range . Discounts may vary by location, so be sure to check with your favorite dispensary for even greater savings.

Dates to Remember:



Green Wednesday : November 27, 2024

Black Friday : November 29, 2024 Cyber Monday : December 2, 2024



Don't miss out on this chance to experience Raw Garden's premium products at the most affordable prices ever.

About Raw Garden

Raw Garden , a brand of Central Coast Agriculture, Inc., is known for producing high-quality cannabis products that are clean, pure, and junk-free. From cultivation to extraction, Raw Garden maintains a commitment to sustainable farming practices and cutting-edge technology. With a focus on clean and fresh cannabis, Raw Garden has established itself as a leader in California's cannabis market.

Call to Action

For more details on participating retailers and the“Thankful For You” deals, visit rawgarden.farm/deals .

Visit and follow us on social media to stay updated on promotions and announcements:



Instagram: @rawgarden

Facebook: Raw Garden

X: @_rawgarden LinkedIn: Raw Garden

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact: Media Team Raw Garden ...