UAE Enters Guinness World Record With The Longest Line Of Sustainable Pizzas

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A part of the record pizzas will be distributed among charities to bring smiles and a ray of hope to many.

Dubai, UAE – 22 November 2024: The UAE has achieved a new Guinness World Record for the longest line of sustainable pizzas, prepared at the Dubai Festival Bay Intercontinental Hotel. This is an outstanding achievement that reflects the UAE's dedication to sustainability, great taste, and innovation. The event captures the nation's commitment to environmental responsibility combined with celebrating the most excellent quality of Italian cuisine in the region.

The event was proudly sponsored by Italfood, a company that bridges two generations through its work: the legacy of the older generation represented by Ciro Romano and the innovation of the modern era by Tareq Bkairat and Akar Jamal, showing how tradition and modernity come together to achieve timeless excellence.

'At Italfood, we are proud to contribute to such an important transformative initiative. Beyond addressing sustainability, this event captures the heart of people giving to the community, and it will be fully supported by the Dubai Charity Association and Hifz Al Niaama, said an Italfood representative. 'Breaking the record for the longest pizza, with a pledge to sustainability, showcases very well how gastronomic excellence can walk the talk with environmental consideration and social caring. This initiative reflects our mission to create positive change, ensuring that everyone, especially those in need, can enjoy the simple joy of great food.'

Italfood was founded in 1955 and has since adapted to modern needs without losing any of the traditional touches that go into Italian cheese-making. The company boasts of making the finest cheese with 100% natural ingredients, sans preservatives. Italfood makes its cheese fresh every day with milk provided directly by local Emirati producers while staying true to its authentic Italian roots through traditional recipes.

From its wide variety of cheese products to distribution, it was carried out with speed to keep the signature flavor fresh and cater to the burgeoning market demand. With such dedication, Italfood remains unrivaled and at the forefront in quality product provisions in the UAE.

This would not have been possible without the support of Hifz Al Niaama. The project, which was established in 2004 by the 'Royati Family Society', is one of the bases of humanitarian work, as it reduces waste and assures a full meal for poor families. It collects surplus food from banquets and events in hotels and venues, then prepares and distributes it to families in need on the same day. This indeed reflects the spirit of generosity and sustainability.

The event introduced a new, revolutionary, and sustainable ingredient: filtered sea water. This natural element, free of chemicals, enriches the flavor of the pizza with 92 essential minerals, vitamins, and fatty acids. According to Dr. Vincenzo Di Donna, who initiated the effort between Italy and Dubai, 'Our bodies reflect the composition of seawater. Incorporating this ingredient allows us to enhance both taste and nutritional value.

This initiative goes beyond breaking records; it is about giving back. A portion of the pizzas created will be donated to those in need, with proceeds supporting local charities. This effort highlights Dubai's unwavering commitment to serving its community, spreading positivity, and ensuring that everyone has access to the joy of great food.