Banca Investis Partners With Bain & Company To Create A Market-First Investment Advisory Platform Powered By Generative AI

The app serves as a "digital junior banker" that provides customers with hyper-personalized experiences in real time

MILAN, Nov. 22, 2024

Banca Investis and Bain & Company announced today a first-in-its-market app that provides banking customers with real-time advisory backed by generative AI.

Based in Milan, Italy and focused on high-net-worth individuals, Banca Investis worked with Bain to pioneer the known as NIWA, which serves as a "digital junior banker" and aims to enhance the customer experience through hyper-personalized financial capabilities.

Among the app's key features is an AI-powered chatbot that provides live, real-time answers to questions about investment portfolios. The tool increases the frequency of touchpoints between customers and the bank, paving the way for seamless interaction.

"In just 7 months, together with Bain, we were able to develop and roll out a market-first platform that maximizes the power of generative AI to benefit our customers," said Luca Giacobbe, Chief Operation Officer at Banca Investis. "The app analyzes more than 500 pieces of information and research daily, including customers' financial assets, characteristics, and preferences. It has enabled us to increase engagement through cutting-edge banking practices in a personalized, efficient way."

Other key features of the app include tailored financial insights and market news headlines.

"When Banca Investis required an innovation of its service model, generative AI offered a substantial boost," said Daniele Funaro , EMEA head of Bain's Wealth & Asset Management practice . "We quickly assembled Bain's integrated, multidisciplinary teams-complemented by our diverse ecosystem of external partners-to collaborate with Banca Investis, ultimately developing a distinctive end-to-end digital experience that sets the bank apart from its competitors."

