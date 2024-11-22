(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Eileen Collins, Robert "Hoot" Gibson, Chris Cassidy, among others, to be inducted at 22nd Annual Living Legends of Awards

The 22nd Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards, to be held on Friday, January 17, 2025 at the Beverly Hilton, will honor those who have made significant contributions to aviation/aerospace. John Travolta,

the "Official Ambassador of Aviation," will host, and the "Living Legends of Aviation" are excited to announce two of the Awards to be presented at the 22nd Annual Awards:

Ronald Draper will be honored with the Lifetime Aviation Industry Leader Award.

As CEO of Textron Aviation, Ron has been instrumental in the growth of such iconic brands as Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker, shaping the future of aviation innovation. A West Point graduate, Draper served as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot.

Polaris Dawn Crew to receive the inaugural Dr. Buzz Aldrin Space Advancement Award for their historic Polaris Dawn mission. Commander Jared Isaacman, Mission Pilot Scott "Kid" Poteet, Mission Specialist Sarah Gillis and Mission Specialist and Medical Officer Anna Menon, performed cutting-edge experiments, high altitude orbital maneuvers and performed the first ever private spacewalk.

The Legends are also pleased to announce three of the Inductees that will join the ranks of the Living Legends at this year's Awards:



Eileen M. Collins- Collins is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel who is celebrated as the first female pilot and commander of a NASA space shuttle. Collins has logged over 6,751 hours in 30 aircraft and 872 hours in space.

Robert "Hoot" Gibson-

Gibson is a decorated Navy fighter pilot, veteran astronaut and race pilot. Gibson flew five space shuttle missions and his aviation career spans over 14,000 flight hours in 160+ aircraft. Chris Cassidy-

Cassidy is a former NASA astronaut and Navy SEAL who has logged 377 days in space. He has commanded a SEAL platoon, logged three spaceflights and ten spacewalks.

More Honorees and Inductees to be announced in the coming weeks.

Following the "Legends" tradition, the program will include the "Flown West" tribute to four Legends who have "Flown West" since the Legends last gathering. They include Dick Rutan, Roy Morgan, Major General William Anders and C.E. Bud Anderson.

The Living Legends of Aviation are remarkable people of extraordinary accomplishment in aviation/aerospace; they include entrepreneurs, innovators, industry leaders, astronauts, record breakers, pilots who have become celebrities and celebrities who have become pilots. More than 100 men and women from across the world are among their ranks.

The "Living Legends of Aviation Awards" are produced by the Kiddie Hawk Air Academy , a 501-c-3 non-profit organization. Kiddie Hawk's mission is to educate children and spark their interest in aviation. Visit LivingLegendsOfAviation

for more information.

