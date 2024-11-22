New Book Stand By Jay Mitlo Offers Faith-Based Support For Families Facing Adversity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jay Mitlo's memoir Stand shares his family's journey through his son's cancer battle, offering hope, resilience, and faith in life's hardest trials.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the release of Stand, a moving new memoir by Jay Mitlo that delves into his family's journey through his young son's battle with cancer.

This heartfelt book, which is now available on , brings readers into a story of resilience, faith, and the strength that comes when facing life's most difficult challenges. Stand offers an inspiring message for readers who may be going through similar hardships or seeking ways to support loved ones facing tough times.

Stand is much more than a personal story. It is a call to faith and courage, encouraging readers to discover hope and healing even in the midst of pain. Through powerful reflections, Jay Mitlo shares how his family found comfort in their faith and discovered ways to stand strong, together and with God's help.

“Writing Stand was a journey of healing for me,” said Jay Mitlo.“My goal is to offer hope to others who might be struggling, so they feel less alone and more empowered to face their own battles. This book is a testament to the resilience that can emerge when you stand firm in your faith.”

About the Author

Jay Mitlo is a pastor with over 20 years of ministry experience, serving as the metro director for YoungLife in Pittsburgh, as the executive pastor of Rolling Hills Church, and currently as the pastor at Faith Community Church in Penn Hills, PA. His ministry has been shaped by his training with the Center for Relational Care, where he learned about emotional and relational needs, transforming his approach to teaching and counseling. Jay launched jaymitlo in 2012, sharing over 300 posts focused on faith, real-life struggles, and hope.

Jay's life took a turn when his youngest son, Trey, was diagnosed with cancer in 2010. Trey, lovingly known as the“Young Warrior,” lived his life with joy until his passing in 2014. Jay continues to honor Trey's memory while raising his two other children, Joe and Bella, alongside his wife, Rachel, whom he describes as his greatest blessing. Jay is also deeply involved in his community, coaching volleyball and serving as the announcer for Penn Hills sports since 2009.

