Justfund On Its Way To Becoming A Public Utility In Philanthropy With Support From Hewlett Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Hewlett Foundation awards $2M to JustFund as grantmaking reaches milestone – moving $320 million to orgs advancing social and racial justice.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation has awarded $2 million in general operating support to JustFund , the nation's first – and only – common grant application platform connecting funders to organizations that are advancing social and racial justice. JustFund is poised to build a state-of-the-art product that has the potential to move billions to historically excluded communities.“Investing in JustFund is one way that we can help build a more effective and equitable philanthropy sector – one that can meet nonprofits where they are and ensure that all communities, not just some, are able to thrive,” said Marselle Alexander-Ozinskas, Program Officer in Hewlett's Effective Philanthropy Group, who makes grants to support philanthropic infrastructure so that funder practices enable a thriving social sector.“Nonprofits serving low-income, rural, and communities of color are often the furthest from philanthropic resources, and platforms like JustFund have the potential to help close the gap.”In the same way that public utilities provide essential services to communities, JustFund offers critical infrastructure to the philanthropic sector and streamlines the entire grantmaking process. JustFund's progress to date demonstrates its potential to become the number one destination for equitable grantmaking:-Revolutionizing grantmaking with a common application platform: Unlike traditional grant applications that often require multiple submissions across different platforms, the JustFund Common ApplicationTM allows grantees to submit a single application that can be reviewed by multiple funders.-Improving the applicant experience: Applicants can spend between 25-40 hours each time they apply for a funding opportunity. With JustFund's Common ApplicationTM, applicants have saved a combined 43 years to put toward mission-critical work.-Connecting funders to more giving opportunities: JustFund Search, currently in beta, gives funders access to thousands of applicant profiles on JustFund. This tool is a game-changer, ensuring that funders look beyond their network and discover new projects, organizations, and funds that need resources.“Philanthropy, at its core, is about serving the public good, however, the current conventional system often falls short in reaching the communities that need resources most,” said Iara Peng, JustFund founder and CEO.“By becoming a public utility, JustFund will ensure that the infrastructure of philanthropy is accessible to all, while enabling funders to make decisions that are transparent and implement systems that are centered on equity.”Growing Support from FundersJustFund's remarkable progress in just seven years has piqued the interest of 15 foundations who have chosen to support JustFund. With these grants, JustFund will accelerate product development and team growth to meet the needs of the hundreds of funders already migrating to their common application solution as well as the 15,000-plus nonprofits seeking funding through JustFund's equity-first platform.JustFund is inviting other funders to join the Hewlett Foundation and the network of philanthropic funders already committed to building a revolutionary tech solution that puts applicants first while ensuring funders have a grantmaking system that aligns with their values.Additional capital will help JustFund invest in solutions that meet the needs of emerging markets including high net wealth individual donors and philanthropic and wealth advisors seeking to find grantees new to their networks. JustFund is poised to help unlock hundreds of millions of philanthropic dollars, enhance data capabilities that support transparency and accountability, ensure that the platform can serve a broad range of communities, and accommodate a growing number of funders and grantees.To date, the majority of grants issued on JustFund are serving Black ($167M), Latinx ($150M), women ($129M), immigrant ($125M), and LGBTQ+ ($105M) communities. By helping funders identify needs from communities that are often excluded from philanthropy, and providing access to an equity-first grantmaking solution, JustFund is actively working to level the playing field and move more resources to organizations that are chronically underfunded.About JustFundFounded in 2017, JustFund is the nation's first – and only – common grant application platform connecting funders to organizations that are advancing social and racial justice. By streamlining the entire grant process, JustFund helps funders and applicants focus on the transformative work of advancing their mission and building deep relationships.The platform is already used by nearly 200 collaborative and pooled funds, regranting organizations, and corporate and national foundations.

Jen Jope

JustFund

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.