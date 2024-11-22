Robert Jon & The Wreck Channel '70S Rock 'N' Roll Vibes With A Modern Edge On New Single 'Point Of View'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Following the Success of Red Moon Rising, the band Unveils an Energetic and Dynamic Stand-Alone New Release
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck are back with their brand-new stand-alone single,“Point Of View,” available now on all digital platforms. A rollicking, groove-driven ode to the colorful characters encountered on the road,“Point Of View” captures the band's signature energy
and humor with a distinctly vintage flair. Self-produced and recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Hollywood, the track showcases a Stones-inspired vibe, complete with vibrant backing vocals from Laura Gruska and Rachel Mazer. WATCH the Official Music Video for“Point of View”. Stream“Point Of View” HERE .
“'Point Of View' is a story inspired by those rare experiences where things get a little wild,” explains guitarist Henry James.“Every once in a while, someone gets a bit too comfortable, and while it can be challenging in the moment, it always makes for a great story later. Musically, the song came together naturally-a big, loose, yet tight '70s rock 'n' roll jam that we're all really proud of.” With its infectious riffs, tight grooves, and feel-good party vibe,“Point Of View” is a fresh addition to the band's ever-growing catalog, perfectly complementing their high-energy live performances.
The band's new single comes on the heels of the release of the Red Moon Rising Deluxe EditionB, OUT now. Featuring the original tracks from their acclaimed 2024 album alongside two CD bonus tracks,“Hate To See You Go” and“Rager,” and two brand-new songs,“Boss Man” and“Life Between The Lines,” the album has garnered critical acclaim and deepened the band's connection with their fans. Critics have praised Red Moon Rising for its powerful storytelling, dynamic musicianship, and emotional depth. With tracks like the emotionally charged“Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man” and the anthemic“Give Love,” the album has cemented Robert Jon & The Wreck's place as torchbearers of modern Southern rock.
Currently, in the middle of a successful European tour, Robert Jon & The Wreck are bringing their electrifying live show to audiences worldwide. After wrapping up their EU dates in early December, the band will kick off their U.S. winter tour with a performance on The Rock Boat XXIV cruise, setting sail from Miami, Florida on January 26, 2025. From there, the tour will crisscross the U.S., bringing their blend of storytelling and fiery musicianship to fans nationwide. Tickets are available at
Since their formation in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have been delivering their distinct brand of Southern rock with relentless passion. Featuring Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry James (lead guitar, vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums, vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keyboards), the band has captivated audiences worldwide with their powerful storytelling and high-energy performances. Whether on stage or in the studio, Robert Jon & The Wreck continue to redefine what it means to carry the torch of rock 'n' roll into the modern era.
Robert Jon & The Wreck - 2024 Fall Tour Dates
November 22 - Komedia - Bath, UK
November 23 – The 1865 - Southampton, UK
November 25 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK
November 26 - St Luke's - Glasgow, UK
November 27 - Junction - Cambridge, UK
November 28 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
November 29 - Planet Rockstock - Porthcawl, UK
November 30 - O2 Academy Oxford - Oxford, UK
December 1 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
December 31 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium (Opening for Blackberry Smoke)
Robert Jon & The Wreck - 2025 U.S. Winter Tour Dates
January 9 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
January 26-31 – Miami, FL – The Rock Boat XXIV
January 31 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center
February 1 – Bonita Springs, FL – Arts Bonita
February 2 – Orlando, FL – Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater
February 4 – Birmingham, AL – Woodlawn Theatre
February 5 – Atlanta, GA – Smith's Olde Bar
February 6 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
February 7 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
February 8 – Elkin, NC – The Reeves Theater & Cafe
February 11 – Stuart, FL – The Lyric Theatre
February 13-17 - Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise XII
March 21-26 – Miami, FL – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X
Robert Jon & The Wreck - 2025 E.U. Spring Tour Dates
April 15 - Hengelo, NL - Metropool
April 16 - Verviers, BE - Spirit of 66
April 17 - Lössnitz, DE - Zur Linde
April 18 - Seewen, CH - Gaswerk Eventbar
April 19 - Lyss, CH - Kufa
April 20 - Nürnberg, DE - Hirsch
April 23 - Gloucester, UK - Guildhall
April 24 - Birmingham, UK - Academy 2
April 25 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms
April 26 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Rooms
April 27 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedome
April 29 - Hull, UK - Welly Club
April 30 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios
May 1 - Folkestone, UK - The Quarterhouse
May 2 - Venlo, NL - Grenswerk
May 3 - Groningen, NL - Groningen Rhythm & Blues Nights Festival
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa's career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without dealing with the typical resistance of“gatekeepers” who don't believe in or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [..., 973.330.1711]
Carol
J&R Adventures
+1 561-929-0172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN22112024003118003196ID1108914973