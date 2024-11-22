Friday Mary Harding Unveils A Transformative Guide To Relationships In Her New Book Boxes Ticked? So It Begins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book Cover

The Author Friday Mary Harding

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Relationships are the cornerstone of human connection, yet navigating the complexities of love, respect, and understanding can feel overwhelming. In her thought-provoking new book, "Boxes Ticked? So It Begins", Friday Mary Harding offers readers a heartfelt and candid exploration of the dynamics between men and women, emphasizing mutual respect, patience, and compromise.Initially conceived as a guide for women, Harding expanded her vision to address both genders, creating a comprehensive resource based on her personal experiences and real-life events. With the inclusion of practical advice, enlightening anecdotes, and poignant quotations from literary greats, the book resonates deeply with readers at any stage of a relationship-whether they are dating, engaged, married, or even reflecting post-breakup.Harding's approach is rooted in the belief that understanding and respect are the pillars of a successful partnership. She delves into the destructive patterns that often plague relationships, providing a“tough love” intervention to inspire meaningful change. Her message is clear: love should not be about domination or control but about being a little more understanding, patient and willing to compromise for the good of both.About the AuthorFriday Mary Harding's journey is a testament to resilience, self-discovery, and the pursuit of authentic connections. She was born in Greece. She spent 16 years living in Sydney, but being an Adelaide girl at heart, she returned to her hometown of Adelaide a few years ago. Her early years were marked by a marriage that began with stars in her eyes but ended in heartache. Living in Europe during her married life, she faced despair before making the courageous decision to return to Australia as a single mother. Despite the challenges, Harding raised her two children with grace, always encouraging them to honor and remember their father.For 25 years, Harding thrived in the corporate world, working alongside some of Australia's most influential figures, including Frank Lowy and James Packer. She has had the privilege of meeting ex-Prime Ministers, movie stars, astronauts, and renowned artists, and even made an appearance on a reality TV show. Yet, amid the glamour and high-profile encounters, none compares to finding that one true, 'forever' kind of love. She had experienced everything that life has to offer as far as relationships are concerned and has learnt the hard way, that there are no guarantees in life and how happy one is within their relationship can be measured by the last conversation one had with their partner.The inspiration to write this book came from her own experiences, it came from the people she knows and from the various articles that would pop up in the newspapers, i.e. 'Marriage - Is this all there is' and many more like that. Therefore, diploma titles after ones' name are not always necessary to validate what one has written, for life itself is the greatest teacher of all. Thoughts would pop up in her head and she would quickly put them down on paper and after 6 years, those thoughts turned into paragraphs which turned into chapters and her book was born.She hopes to inspire the younger generation to value their freedom and to be cautious with their life and how and whom they decide to spend it with rather than waste it.Message from the Author“This book is unlike anything you will find in bookstore regarding relationships. This book will show you how to keep your partner addicted to you. You will learn how to safeguard your relationship from outside threats and re-ignite the passion that brought you together in the first place. Never allow complacency to set in and always have each other's best interest at heart. Trust each other no matter what and never stop saying 'I love you'! It's all of this and much, much more that will keep your relationship fresh by never allowing that pilot light of your love to extinguish. I hope that this book will help couples no matter what age group and that each and every one will find something written within these pages that will help them. Get ready to fall in love all over again! Love, laugh and be happy always!”Recently, Friday Mary Harding was featured in a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with the esteemed host Logan Crawford. In this engaging conversation, audiences have the opportunity to connect with her as she shares the powerful inspiration and personal journey behind her book,“Boxes Ticked? So It Begins”. Watch the full interview here:This book is a must-read for anyone seeking to build stronger, healthier relationships grounded in mutual respect and understanding. "Boxes Ticked? So It Begins" is available for purchase on major online platforms such as Amazon or you may click this linkYou can visit her website for more details:

Luna Harrington

Prime Seven Media

+1 414-882-5318

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

The Spotlight Network on Boxes Ticked by Friday Mary Harding

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.