What is the relationship between China and the U.S. on climate issues?

In regard to climate change, China and the U.S. are both vital agents in global climate governance. Both are major emitters of carbon dioxide, and are eager to cut emissions. Respectively, they put forward the "dual carbon" and the "net-zero emission" goals. The two countries also issued several joint declarations, meanwhile pooling forces in the signing of the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact. Although there was a hiatus in the two countries' official climate negotiation, in November 2023, China and America jointly released "The Sunnylands Statement on Enhancing Cooperation to Address the Climate Crisis"; now the two parties are resuming dialogue and other communications at all levels concerning climate change.

One should realize that the climate issue converges with many fields including science, technology, economy, law, etc. China and the U.S. enjoy different resources and endowments, while being in different phases of social as well as economic development, so it's not a rare thing for these two countries to have disagreements in standings or takes over certain issues.

The China-U.S. relationship is the most significant bilateral relationship in the world at present days. While climate change is an important indicator of the China-U.S. relationship, it is also a testing stone for the sincerity and effectiveness of bilateral collaboration. Advancing communication and collaboration in tackling climate change is pivotal to stabilizing the China-U.S. relationship, which could also bring positive results to humanity's efforts in dealing with the increasing challenges of the global climate crisis.

