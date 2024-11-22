Explaining: Kremlin Seeks Escalation Accountability For Spreading Aggressor's Propaganda Holodomor Remembrance Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

THE KREMLIN SEEKS ESCALATION AND EXPANSION OF THE WAR

On November 21, the enemy used a new type of ballistic missile to strike Dnipro.

● This strike is another act of nuclear blackmail by Moscow, as this type of missile can be a carrier of weapons of mass

destruction.

● The use of this ballistic missile marks the second step of escalation by Moscow within a year (following the involvement of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine).

● The strike on November 21 confirmed that Moscow is not interested in restoring a just peace, but instead seeks further escalation and expansion of the war.

● Kyiv calls on the international community, especially the nuclear club countries, to warn Moscow against threats with nuclear weapons.

ACCOUNTABILITY FOR PROPAGANDA OF THE AGGRESSOR STATE

President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately signed a law depriving state awards for promoting or propagandizing Russia.

● The draft law No. 11410, initiated by the President, was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on November 20.

● The new law deprives people convicted of serious crimes or actions against Ukraine's national security and international law and order, as well as those who promote Russia or justify the occupation of Ukraine, of state awards.

● Previously, it was possible to deprive collaborators of state awards only in case of conviction for a serious crime by a decision of the President.

● Also awaiting a second reading in the Verkhovna Rada is draft law No. 8374, which provides for improvements to the mechanism of depriving foreign and Ukrainian cultural figures of honorary titles, including for treason.

HOLODOMOR REMEMBRANCE DAY

On 23 November, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 and the mass man-made famines of 1921-1923 and 1946-1947.

● The Holodomor of 1932-1933 was an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people, deliberately organized by the totalitarian communist state.

● Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine urges the world to recognize the tragedy of 1932-1933. Twenty-eight countries around the world have recognized the Holodomor as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

● The Holodomor has also been recognized as genocide by the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the United Nations (UN), UNESCO, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and several other international organizations and associations.

● Russia not only officially denies the genocidal nature of the Holodomor but also continues to attempt to use hunger as a weapon in its current war against Ukraine.

● By organizing the Holodomor genocide, the communist authorities sought to break the resistance of Ukrainians finally. Today, Russia is trying to achieve this through aerial terror and repression in the temporarily occupied territories.

● The precondition for the tragedy of 1932-1933 was the loss of Ukraine's statehood.

● The preservation of state sovereignty is the guarantee that Moscow will not be able to implement its genocidal intentions against Ukrainians in the 21st century.