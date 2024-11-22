Dentist In San Marcos, Dr. Parul Shridhar Of Tree Of Life Dentistry, Offers Sedation For Ultimate Comfort

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tree of Life Dentistry, led by Dr.

Parul Shridhar, is helping patients overcome their fear of the with the calming benefits of sedation dentistry. As a trusted dentist in San Marcos, CA , Dr. Shridhar uses carefully administered sedative medications to ensure patients remain relaxed and at ease during all types of procedures, whether routine or complex. This method is especially helpful for those who experience anxiety, have a low pain threshold, or simply want a more comfortable dental experience.

Dentist San Marcos

Continue Reading

"Sedation dentistry provides an excellent solution for patients who feel nervous or uncomfortable about dental visits," says Dr. Shridhar. "At Tree of Life Dentistry, we take the time to understand each patient's unique needs and offer various sedation options, such as laughing gas or oral conscious sedation, to help them feel completely relaxed. Our focus is on ensuring that patients remain calm and comfortable so we can provide the best care possible."

With over a decade of experience in treating patients with dental anxiety , Dr. Shridhar has developed a deep understanding of how to ease patients' fears. During her time working in Australia, she treated patients with special needs and severe dental phobia, which provided her with the expertise to address the needs of those with heightened fear. Today, Dr. Shridhar and her compassionate team are committed to offering a safe, comfortable, and stress-free environment for all patients. The team is highly skilled in working with sedated patients, ensuring each individual feels cared for and supported.

Sedation dentistry also benefits patients who may have delayed care due to discomfort or difficulty sitting through long procedures. It allows individuals requiring more extensive treatments to undergo necessary procedures without stress or anxiety. Personalized sedation options help ensure that every patient feels safe and supported, leading to better oral health outcomes and fewer visits for comprehensive care.

Dr. Shridhar and her team are committed to delivering expert dental care while focusing on patient comfort. They understand the importance of addressing individual concerns and ensuring that every patient feels relaxed and confident throughout their visit. The practice is dedicated to helping patients experience a stress-free dental experience that prioritizes their well-being.

To learn more about Tree of Life Dentistry's sedation services or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call (760) 294-2571.

Contact:

Tree of Life Dentistry

Dr. Parul Shridhar

(310) 210-0301

[email protected]



SOURCE Tree of Life Dentistry

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED