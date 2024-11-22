Scott Kline, One Of Kentucky's Top Retirement Advisors, Co-Authors Groundbreaking Retirement Planning Book, Retire On Your Terms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FRANKFORT, Ky., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 11,000 U.S. baby boomers turning 65 every day and over 5 million retiring from the workforce every year, how to retire well is on the minds of many.

Scott Kline , a retirement advisor with over 20 years of experience, has co-authored an innovative new designed to transform the way individuals approach retirement. Titled "Retire On Your Terms," this comprehensive guide offers a fresh perspective on achieving a financially secure and fulfilling retirement.

Scott Kline, financial educator, author, speaker and retirement advisor, has collaborated with other experienced professionals in the field to provide readers with practical strategies and real-life insights that challenge conventional retirement planning.

The book is intended for successful executives, thriving business owners, dedicated employees, and those navigating life after a significant loss, guiding them towards a retirement crafted entirely on their terms.

"Retire On Your Terms" addresses the common anxieties associated with retirement, such as market volatility and tax complications, and offers a roadmap to a stress-free, joyful retirement life. The book is structured around empowering retirees to maintain control over their finances, lifestyle, and legacy, ensuring that every decision made is optimal for their unique situation.

"Through this book, we aim to reach out to those who have dedicated a lifetime to hard work and are looking for ways to ensure their retirement years are as rewarding as their careers have been. Our goal is to help retirees reclaim the joy of their achievements without the worry that often comes with traditional retirement planning," said Kline, creator of The Proactive Wealth Management Process.

"Retire On Your Terms" is not just a financial planning book; it is a lifestyle guide filled with case studies, personal anecdotes, and actionable advice, making complex concepts accessible and applicable. The book also features a special offer, urging readers to act now and transform their future retirement experiences.

For more information on "Retire On Your Terms," or additional retirement resources, please email [email protected] or call (502) 227-9306.

About Scott Kline

Scott Kline, RFC®, is a nationally recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Retirement Advisor. Kline is the Co-Author of "Retire On YOUR Terms". As the Founder and President of Albrite Financial Group, Scott and his team of professionals have been helping successful families navigate their way to peace of mind, enjoyment and a brighter future through their Proactive Wealth Management Process since 1993.

Contact:

John Kline

Albrite Financial

Phone: 502-227-9306

Email: [email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Scott Kline

