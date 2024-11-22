No Sleep Running Club Hosts A 3-Mile Run Hosted By Noreaga In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- No Sleeping is a lifestyle, movement, and culture based in Miami, Florida. Its founders, Carlos Antonio Del Valle and JR Jensen, believe the No Sleeping brand is a mindset. The No Sleeping culture includes a coffee brand, podcast, and running club.

Noreaga & Carlos Antonio Del Valle

No Sleeping Running Club in Las Vegas

Continue Reading

"It's a way of life expressed through ventures that are authentic to who we are. The running club embodies wellness and community, allowing us to create a meaningful impact both nationally and online through running. No Sleeping in the Trophy Room is an educational platform where athletes, entertainers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders share their knowledge, inspiring others through authentic storytelling. No Sleeping Coffee is a reflection of this lifestyle-a fuel for that extra 10% of the effort it takes to achieve greatness. Sourced from the high elevations of Colombia, it's a premium artisan coffee crafted for those who refuse to settle," explains

Carlos.

No Sleeping Running Club just wrapped up a legendary "3-Mile Run" in Las Vegas in collaboration with Drink Champs host Noreaga. Monster Energy, Juicy Juice Bar, Municipal Clothing, and Rewind It 10 sponsored the event.

After completing the run, Noreaga said, "Some people I have never met before, but guess what? You are my family, and I am now yours." This statement embodies the No Sleep Running Club's goal to build a community aligned with the core values of balance, wellness, and entrepreneurship.

No Sleeping Running Club currently has over 500 members with additional members online nationwide. In 2025, No Sleeping plans to scale and expand through brand partnerships. Visit YouTube

for a recap of the above-mentioned event or go to nosleeping

to learn more about the brand's verticals.

Media Contact:

Nickie Robinson

212-380-3385

[email protected]

SOURCE No Sleeping

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED