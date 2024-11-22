High Dynamic Range (HDR) Market Poised For Rapid Expansion To $126,740.0 Million By 2030 AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research recently published a report, titled, "High Dynamic Range Market by Type (HDR10, HDR10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Vision, 4K, and Others), Product Type (Capturing Devices and Display Devices), and Application (Video Streaming, Gaming, and Entertainment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global high dynamic range industry was valued at $13,760.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $126,740.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1%.



Get Research Report Sample Pages :



The HDR 10+ segment held the largest share



By type, the HDR 10+ segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global high dynamic range market, as it uses dynamic metadata rather than static, making the picture look more realistic. However, the Dolby vision segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period, as it offers several advantages over HDR formats.



The entertainment segment dominated the market



By application, the entertainment segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global high dynamic range industry. However, the video streaming segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for high dynamic range video streaming as it offers higher contrast and precise & detailed shadows with more clarity.



North America held the largest share



By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the market, due to strong presence of successful camera brands and manufacturers in the region. However, the global high dynamic range market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand from gaming, media, and entertainment industries.



Procure Complete Research Report Now : /purchase-options



Leading Market Players :



Apple, Inc.



Canon



Nikon Corporation



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



LG Display Co., Ltd.



Omnivision Technologies



Olympus Corp.



Sony Corporation



Fujifilm Holding Corporation



Casio Computer Co., Ltd.



Covid-19 scenario :



During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for video streaming and entertainment increased during the lockdown, boosting the demand for high dynamic range solutions.



However, the pandemic negatively affected the market due to a disrupted supply chain and drop in the production of displays. Moreover, the shortage of logistics support, quarantine procedures, and shortage of labor hampered the market.



Inquire Before Buying :



Key Findings Of The Study :



By type, in 2020 the HDR 10+ dominated the High dynamic range market size.



However, the Dolby vision segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during high dynamic range market forecast period.



Depending on product type, the capturing devices generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the display devices segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.



Region wise, the high dynamic range industry was dominated by North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.



Read More Reports :



Healthcare Analytics Market





Crypto Asset Management Market





Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market





Tracking-as-a-Service Market





Cloud POS Market





About us :



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.