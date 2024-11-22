The Forge Companies Announce Andy Mayer As New Settlement Consultant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andy Mayer Joins The Forge Companies

Bringing Nearly Three Decades of Knowledge to Support Families and Enhance Settlement Planning Services

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Forge Companies (TFC), a leader in comprehensive settlement planning and services, is excited to announce the addition of Andy Mayer as the newest Settlement Consultant for Forge Consulting, the settlement planning division of TFC. With nearly three decades of banking experience, Mayer brings unparalleled knowledge in private banking, commercial lending, and financial planning to his role.Peter Wayne, Chief Revenue Officer of The Forge Companies, shared,“We are thrilled to have Andy join our incredibly talented and experienced Settlement Planning team.”Mayer is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Louisiana State University School of Banking. He also earned a Certified Wealth Strategist distinction. As a Settlement Consultant, Mayer will work closely with attorneys and families, leveraging The Forge Companies' integrated services to ensure a seamless settlement planning experience.Marcy Espinosa Hanson, President of Forge Consulting, LLC, shared her excitement to welcome Mayer, stating,“Andy's deep knowledge and empathetic approach make him an invaluable addition to our team. His focus on building lasting relationships and delivering exceptional service complements our core values and mission to provide holistic support for attorneys, their clients, and their families.”About The Forge CompaniesThe Forge Companies bring over two decades of experience serving attorneys, offering trust, investment advisory, and insurance services designed to support their success.

