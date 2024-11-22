Magnusmode Launches Magnuslearn Platform With First Canadian Sponsor Whirlpool Brand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Foster empathy in customer and colleague interactions

The new eLearning program empowers employees to better serve colleagues and customers with disabilities.

- Salma El Morabet, Whirlpool Brand Lead at Whirlpool CanadaTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Magnusmode, a leader in digital accessibility solutions, is proud to announce the Canadian launch of its new Disability Empathy Training platform, MagnusLearn, with Whirlpool brand as the first corporate. Whirlpool, a global home appliance leader, becomes one of the first companies in Canada to embrace this innovative platform, which leverages storytelling and interactive scenarios to enhance understanding and empower retail sales associates to better engage with colleagues and customers with disabilities.Whirlpool's sponsorship marks a significant step in its dedication to fostering inclusivity and offering an exceptional customer experience across diverse communities. The 30-minute training module features real-life examples from 'Disability Empathy Advisors,' enabling retail sales associates to explore the consequences of their actions as they navigate realistic scenarios involving individuals with disabilities.“We are delighted to have Whirlpool Brand as our inaugural Canadian sponsor in launching MagnusLearn,” said Nadia Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Magnusmode.“By collaborating with brands like Whirlpool Brand, we are making workplaces and communities more welcoming and accessible for all. MagnusLearn provides retail sales associates with essential tools for understanding disabilities, which translates into richer customer and employee experiences.”"This initiative aims to raise awareness and equip retail sales associate with the tools necessary to provide an exceptional in-store experience for our customers with disabilities, aligning with our values and underscoring Whirlpool Brand's commitment to fostering a caring and inclusive environment. Together we can create a more welcoming and accessible world!" Says Salma El Morabet, Whirlpool Brand Lead at Whirlpool Canada.MagnusLearn can be fully customized for various corporate environments and tailored to address specific journey challenges, including retail, customer service, and operations. The platform seamlessly integrates into existing Learning Management Systems and provides employees with practical tools and real-world applications to foster empathy and inclusion in the workplace.For more information on MagnusLearn, visit .About Magnusmode ( ):Magnusmode's mission is to create practical tools that improve everyday experiences and enable people of all abilities to participate in the world in ways that are meaningful to them. Founder Nadia Hamilton's autistic brother inspired a revolution to create Magnusmode and its award-winning app, MagnusCards, the company's flagship solution. Providing digital, step-by-step visual guides (in the form of collectible Card Decks) to support home and community living for autistic neurodivergent, and people of different abilities worldwide, Card Decks are sponsored by enterprise clients including Whirlpool, Trader Joe's, CIBC, Kraft Heinz, M&T Bank, Huntington National Bank, GIANT Food Stores, New Jersey Transit, and A&W to make their services more accessible. Magnusmode recently unveiled MagnusLearn, extending the company's commitment to continuing to break down barriers to inclusion in everyday life. For more information, visit .About Whirlpool Brand ( )For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that allow you to customize the way you wash and offer the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool Canada and its Whirlpool brand are part of Whirlpool Corporation, a leading appliance manufacturer committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook/whirlpoolcanada or Twitter at @whirlpool_ca. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.

