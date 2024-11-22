Freedom Forever Receives National Guidelines For Apprenticeship Standards Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Celebrating National Apprenticeship Week: A Major Milestone in the Workforce

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Freedom Forever, a leader in residential solar installation, is proud to announce approval of its National Guidelines for Apprenticeship Standards (NGS) by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship. This recognition marks a significant milestone in Freedom Forever's Registered Apprenticeship (RA) Program, launched in September 2024 to address critical workforce shortages in renewable energy.

Freedom Forever

is the first residential solar installation company to receive NGS certification for its electrical apprenticeship program. The NGS certification provides a nationally-recognized framework for implementing high-quality apprenticeship programs across Freedom Forever's branches while meeting state-specific requirements.

Developed in partnership with the Interstate Renewable Energy Council's (IREC) Apprenticeships in Clean Energy (ACE) Network and Institute for Workplace Skills and Innovation America (IWSI America), the RA Program aligns with Department of Labor standards to offer training in residential electrical systems, solar energy, battery storage, and electric vehicle integration. These partnerships were essential to the program's success, aligning it with Department of Labor standards and industry needs. ACE plays a key role by offering free technical assistance to help clean energy employers to design, register, implement and scale RAPs.

"Our program thrives due to strong partnerships with federal and state apprenticeship agencies, as well as the IREC's ACE Network, a collaboration of industry leaders like the Solar Energy Industry Association and the IWSI America, who share a common vision for a sustainable energy future," said Matthew Markham, Director of Electrical Applications at Freedom Forever.

Why Registered Apprenticeships Matter

In the U.S., registered apprenticeship programs currently involve only a small fraction of the workforce, at approximately 0.3%, compared to 2-3% in countries like Germany and the UK, where apprenticeships are integral to workforce development, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Freedom Forever's RA Program helps address this disparity with an earn-and-learn model that provides participants with nationally-recognized credentials and long-term career opportunities in the electrical field.

Key benefits of the program include:



Structured Training: Combines in-house technical instruction with hands-on learning across Freedom Forever branches.

Inclusive Initiatives: Focuses on inclusive recruitment by building pathways for talented candidates from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), women's trade schools, and other communities that have had limited access to traditional opportunities. Adaptability: Integrates cutting-edge technologies like battery storage and EV charger installation to remain at the forefront of industry trends.

"Our program is focused on preparing a skilled workforce that can meet the challenges of the evolving clean energy industry. By prioritizing quality, consistency, and inclusivity, we aim to set a standard for workforce development across the industry while addressing the growing demand for clean energy solutions. We also hope this initiative will cultivate long-term employees and future leaders for our organization," added Markham.

Program Impact

Since its launch in September, the RA Program has registered 30 apprentices in Maine, Texas, and New Jersey, with plans to register the program in at least five additional states by year-end. By 2028, the initiative aims to engage over 200 apprentices, helping Freedom Forever meet the increasing demand for clean energy solutions.

For more information on Freedom Forever's Registered Apprenticeship Program and its commitment to building a sustainable clean energy workforce, visit freedomforever/careers .

About Freedom Forever

Freedom Forever

specializes in residential solar installations, delivering top-tier engineering, procurement, and construction services to customers nationwide. Since 2011, backed by a leadership team of some of the most experienced solar experts in the industry, Freedom Forever has installed over a gigawatt of solar power. Operating in more than 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, our company employs more than 3,000 team members who serve the communities where we work. Our unique 25-year production guarantee ensures customers enjoy peace of mind, making a lasting investment in sustainability and energy independence.

To learn more, visit freedomforever .

