Cogent Communications CEO To Present At Four Upcoming Conferences

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.("Cogent") (NASDAQ: CCOI ), one of the largest Internet service providers in the world, today announced that Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conferences:

The BofA Securities 2024 Leveraged Finance/Credit is being held at the Boca Raton Resort in Boca Raton, FL. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Tuesday, December 3rd at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The 8th Annual TMT Summit is being held at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Wednesday, December 4th at 2:15 p.m. PT.

The UBS 2024 Global Media and Communications Conference is being held at Eleven Madison Avenue in New York, NY. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Monday, December 9th at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The Raymond James 2024 TMT & Consumer Conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Tuesday, December 10th at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may access live audio webcasts of the conference presentations by going to the "Events" section of Cogent's website at . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI ) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in 260 markets globally.

Cogent is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit . Cogent can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at [email protected] .

Information in this release may involve expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. as of the date of the release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Some of the factors and risks associated with our business are discussed in Cogent's registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

