Terramaster Black Friday Offers Up To 25% OFF On NAS

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 21 to December 2, the Black Friday and cyber Monday sales are on! During the Promotion period,
TerraMaster is offering unprecedented discounts: most products will be available at 20% off, with some NAS models offering discounts of up to 25%. Don't miss this excellent opportunity to upgrade your data backup devices!
TerraMaster Black Friday Deals
TerraMaster F6-424 Max NAS
8-Bay SSD NAS in the Palm of Your Hand F8 SSD Plus
Features an Intel 8-core, 8-thread CPU, supports 4K hardware decoding, and comes equipped with 16GB DDR5 and a 10GbE Ethernet port. It is the most powerful 8-bay NAS in the industry and also the smallest in size.
6-Bay Intel i5 10-Core 12-Thread 10GbE NAS F6-424 Max
Equipped with dual 10GbE Ethernet ports which can be aggregated to the bandwidth of 20GbE, achieving an impressive download speed of 2090MB/s. Features three USB 3.2 10Gbps high-speed ports, supporting connections to external hard drives, disk array cabinets, and other storage devices.
4-Bay Intel i3 8-Core CPU 16GB DDR5 Hybrid NAS F4-424 Pro
Adopts
the
Intel
12th
Generation
CPU
Alder
Lake
N95,
8GB
DDR5
memory,
two
2.5GB
network
ports,
two
M.2
NVMe
sockets,
and
adds
a
USB
Type-C
host
interface
and
a
USB
Type
A
interface,
achieving
a
40%
improvement
compared
to
the
previous
generation.
4-Bay NAS for Personal Cloud Storage F4-210
Ideal NAS for creating personal private cloud and home multimedia center.
Centralized
storage
and
backup
of
photos,
videos,
and
documents
for
family,
ensuring
data
security.
Short Depth 4-Bay Intel 4-core Rackmount NAS U4-423
With
dual
2.5GbE
interfaces
which
provides
a
network
bandwidth
up
to
5
Gb
via--brgregation
and
up
to
88TB
storage.
TerraMaster
U4-423
adopts
1U
rackmount
case
with
a
depth
of
only
360mm
(14.17
inches).
9-Bay 10Gb Integrated Backup Server T9-450
Efficiently
consolidate
and
back
up
company
data
to
enhance
work
efficiency
and
ensure
business
continuity,
adding
an
extra
layer
of
security
to
your
enterprise
data with BBS Business Backup Suite.
5-Bay 40Gb Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage D5 Thunderbolt 3
Offering up to 120TB large capacity and 1,035 MB/s high-speed transfer, it supports seamless
4K video editing, ensuring no lag in creative process.
6-Bay 10Gb USB3.2 Enclosure D6-320
The industry first hybrid USB disk array can accommodate multiple SATA HDD/SSD and NVMe M.2 SSD, while having the ultra-large capacity of HDD and the high-speed performance of M.2 SSD! Free TPC Backupper backup software.
For more details, please visit:
Official Store , Amazon US , B&H , Amazon UK , Amazon DE , Amazon FR , Amazon IT ,
Amazon ES , Amazon JP , Amazon CA , Amazon AU
Contact:
Yuki Shi
+86 755 81798272
[email protected]
SOURCE TerraMaster
