Terramaster Black Friday Offers Up To 25% OFF On NAS

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 21 to December 2, the Black Friday and Monday sales are on! During the period,

TerraMaster is offering unprecedented discounts: most products will be available at 20% off, with some NAS models offering discounts of up to 25%. Don't miss this excellent opportunity to upgrade your data backup devices!

TerraMaster Black Friday Deals

TerraMaster F6-424 Max NAS

8-Bay SSD NAS in the Palm of Your Hand F8 SSD Plus



Features an Intel 8-core, 8-thread CPU, supports 4K hardware decoding, and comes equipped with 16GB DDR5 and a 10GbE Ethernet port. It is the most powerful 8-bay NAS in the industry and also the smallest in size.

6-Bay Intel i5 10-Core 12-Thread 10GbE NAS F6-424 Max

Equipped with dual 10GbE Ethernet ports which can be aggregated to the bandwidth of 20GbE, achieving an impressive download speed of 2090MB/s. Features three USB 3.2 10Gbps high-speed ports, supporting connections to external hard drives, disk array cabinets, and other storage devices.

4-Bay Intel i3 8-Core CPU 16GB DDR5 Hybrid NAS F4-424 Pro

Adopts

the

Intel

12th

Generation

CPU

Alder

Lake

N95,

8GB

DDR5

memory,

two

2.5GB

network

ports,

two

M.2

NVMe

sockets,

and

adds

a

USB

Type-C

host

interface

and

a

USB

Type

A

interface,

achieving

a

40%

improvement

compared

to

the

previous

generation.



4-Bay NAS for Personal Cloud Storage F4-210

Ideal NAS for creating personal private cloud and home multimedia center.

Centralized

storage

and

backup

of

photos,

videos,

and

documents

for

family,

ensuring

data

security.



Short Depth 4-Bay Intel 4-core Rackmount NAS U4-423

With

dual

2.5GbE

interfaces

which

provides

a

network

bandwidth

up

to

5

Gb

via--brgregation

and

up

to

88TB

storage.

TerraMaster

U4-423

adopts

1U

rackmount

case

with

a

depth

of

only

360mm

(14.17

inches).

9-Bay 10Gb Integrated Backup Server T9-450

Efficiently

consolidate

and

back

up

company

data

to

enhance

work

efficiency

and

ensure

business

continuity,

adding

an

extra

layer

of

security

to

your

enterprise

data with BBS Business Backup Suite.



5-Bay 40Gb Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage D5 Thunderbolt 3

Offering up to 120TB large capacity and 1,035 MB/s high-speed transfer, it supports seamless

4K video editing, ensuring no lag in creative process.

6-Bay 10Gb USB3.2 Enclosure D6-320

The industry first hybrid USB disk array can accommodate multiple SATA HDD/SSD and NVMe M.2 SSD, while having the ultra-large capacity of HDD and the high-speed performance of M.2 SSD! Free TPC Backupper backup software.

For more details, please visit:

Official Store , Amazon US , B&H , Amazon UK , Amazon DE , Amazon FR , Amazon IT ,

Amazon ES , Amazon JP , Amazon CA , Amazon AU

Contact:

Yuki Shi

+86 755 81798272

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraMaster

