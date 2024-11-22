Refinancing Of Floating Rate Loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
11/22/2024 8:31:33 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press
Refinancing of floating rate loans
The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2025.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|
| Cibor-loan
| Cita-loan
| Cita-loan
| Euribor-loan
| ISIN
| DK000954721-8
| DK000954748-1
| DK000954756-4
| DK000954764-8
| Reference rate
| Cibor6M
| Cita6M
| Cita6M
| Euribor6M
| Cover pool
| G (RO)
| H (SDO)
| H (SDO)
| G (RO)
| Series
| 32G
| 32H
| 32H
| 32G
| Callable
| Yes
| No
| No
| No
| Auction results
|
|
|
|
| Total allotment
| DKK 800m
| DKK 15,750m
| DKK 14,250m
| EUR 25m
| Total bids
| DKK 2,630m
| DKK 33,983m
| DKK 30,384m
| EUR 53m
| Interest rate spread
| +0.15%
| +0.47%
| +0.49%
| +0.57%
| Price
| 100.20
| 100.20
| 100.20
| 100.20
| Other information
|
|
|
|
| Maturity
| 01-01-2028
| 01-01-2028
| 01-01-2028
| 01-07-2027
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.
