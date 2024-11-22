عربي


Refinancing Of Floating Rate Loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S


11/22/2024 8:31:33 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2025.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Cita-loan
Cita-loan Euribor-loan
ISIN DK000954721-8 DK000954748-1 DK000954756-4 DK000954764-8
Reference rate Cibor6M Cita6M Cita6M Euribor6M
Cover pool G (RO) H (SDO) H (SDO) G (RO)
Series 32G 32H 32H 32G
Callable Yes No No No
Auction results
Total allotment DKK 800m DKK 15,750m DKK 14,250m EUR 25m
Total bids DKK 2,630m DKK 33,983m DKK 30,384m EUR 53m
Interest rate spread +0.15% +0.47% +0.49% +0.57%
Price 100.20 100.20 100.20 100.20
Other information
Maturity 01-01-2028 01-01-2028 01-01-2028 01-07-2027

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment

  • Refinancing of floating rate loans

MENAFN22112024004107003653ID1108914781


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

