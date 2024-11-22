Jet.AI Signs Agreement On Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 Fleet Order From Textron Aviation For Fractional Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc., an innovative private and artificial intelligence company, announced a fleet purchase agreement with Textron Aviation for the purchase of three Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 aircraft.

With deliveries scheduled for Q2, Q3 and Q4 of 2026, the new aircraft will join the Jet.AI fleet as part of a brand-new CJ4 Gen2 fractional program. Jet.AI offers fractional jet ownership for individuals and businesses seeking flexible and convenient private aviation solutions.

“Because our customers love the Cessna Citation CJ4 we already operate we're enthusiastic about edging into more capacity in this aircraft – the largest member of Textron Aviation's legendary CJ family,” said Mike Winston, Founder and Chairman of Jet.AI.“Since its introduction 14 years ago, the CJ4 has been continually improved by Textron Aviation and has established a track record of reliable service. It offers existing light jet customers an excellent upgrade option to serve their travel needs.”

Fractional owners will enjoy guaranteed access to the Citation CJ4 Gen2, a nine-passenger, light jet known for its high speed, 45,000-ft flight ceiling, advanced avionics suite, quiet cabin, luxurious seating, and seamless connectivity. The CJ4 Gen 2 is designed for both comfort and operational efficiency, and fits fractional ownership clients who depend on private aviation for both business and personal use.

Jet.AI currently operates three HondaJets, one Citation CJ4 and a King Air 350i aircraft. This agreement comes in addition to its existing super-mid fleet expansion plan.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of standalone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada and San Francisco, California.

Images for Download



MEDIA CONTACT

Greteman Group

Josh Wood

316-295-8867

...