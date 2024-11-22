Hint Announces New Leadership And Additional Capital To Support Business Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Michael Pengue appointed as CEO and Kevin Benmoussa as CFO

New leadership and additional capital will support growth and expansion of the Hint brand

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hint, , maker of the market-leading unsweetened flavored still water, is excited to announce the appointment of new leadership and incremental capital to further solidify the company and position it for future growth.

Michael Pengue, previously CEO of ZOA Energy, and a seasoned executive in the better-for-you beverage sector, has been named CEO. Additionally, industry veteran Kevin Benmoussa has joined as CFO, bringing two decades of experience spanning Fortune 500 and private equity-backed startup companies in the food and beverage space.

“The chance to join Hint – a great brand and a leader in the healthy hydration sector – is incredibly exciting for me,” said Michael Pengue, CEO, Hint, Inc.“As consumers continue to look for and engage with healthier beverage options, I see tremendous opportunity to drive the growth of the Hint brand.”

Pengue brings more than three decades of experience in the beverage industry, including senior executive roles at Keurig Dr Pepper, BAI Brands, where he helped facilitate the company's sale to Dr Pepper Snapple, and Nestlé Waters. Most recently, he served as CEO of ZOA Energy, the brand created by Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson, which just saw Molson Coors take a majority stake in the business.

Benmoussa most recently served as the Executive Vice President and CFO of food tech start-up Aleph Farms. His experience as a senior finance executive includes several key leadership positions at Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and The Vita Coco Company Inc. as Global CFO, where he expanded the company's global finance and strategic functions before successfully leading its IPO on the NASDAQ.

“I'm honored to step into this role and help lead this company to new heights,” said Kevin Benmoussa, CFO, Hint, Inc.“I'm excited to work with Mike and the talented Hint team to capitalize on the many opportunities ahead while driving long-term, profitable top-line growth."

Hint's flavored water is available in still, sparkling, and kids varieties in over 25,000 stores nationwide, including premier retail chains across the grocery, natural, mass merchandiser and club channels, as well as direct-to-consumer through online channels like drinkhint.com and .

About Hint Water

Hint is a San Francisco-based beverage company with the mission of helping people fall in love with water by making water taste great. Hint infuses purified water with natural essences that create unique and delicious flavors without adding any sugar, diet sweeteners, or calories. Hint has more than 25 flavors and comes in still and sparkling varieties, as well as a kids line. Hint is the #1 unsweetened flavored still water in the US according to SPINS/IRI. The brand is sold in traditional retail stores, through foodservice operators, and direct-to-consumer in online channels like and .

