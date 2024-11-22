NPI's Mitch Gould Simplifies U.S. Market Entry With 'Evolution Of Distribution'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nutritional Products International (NPI), led by trailblazer Mitch Gould, is transforming how global brands import, distribute, and promote their products in the U.S. market. The company's proprietary "Evolution of Distribution" model simplifies entry, saving brands time, resources, and effort.With decades of experience in retail distribution, Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" to address the complexities international brands face when expanding to the United States. From ensuring regulatory compliance to building marketing campaigns, NPI's full-service model covers every aspect of the process."Our mission is to take the pain points out of market expansion," said Gould. "With our expertise in importing, distributing, and promoting products, we provide brands with a streamlined pathway to success in the U.S. market.”This revolutionary system combines all the professional services needed for a successful product launch under one central command structure, simplifying the process for international companies.NPI's clients benefit from strategic partnerships with major retail chains and e-commerce giants, leveraging Gould's extensive network and innovative solutions. Under his leadership, NPI continues to set the gold standard for international product distribution and promotion.One of the key advantages of NPI's“Evolution of Distribution” system is its cost-effective method of placing products with some of the most sought-after retailers in the country, including Amazon and Walmart. NPI's dedicated staff continually engages with buyers from both large and small retail chains throughout the year. At the same time, IHM manages all aspects of marketing, including strategic public relations, social media campaigns, and television promotion.Gould concluded,“We work closely with our clients to introduce their products to American consumers. Product manufacturers have a partner in NPI and IHM.”For more information on Nutritional Products International, please visit .Additional details on InHealth Media can be found at .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.ABOUT IN HEALTH MEDIAInHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.

