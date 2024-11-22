Dr. Anthony Simmons, Leadership-Coaching And Organizational Wellness Consultant, Publishes Debut Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Dr. Anthony Simmons, a distinguished Leadership-Coaching and Organizational Wellness Consultant, and the visionary leader behind Sixth Gear Consulting, has officially launched his debut book, Championing Organization Wellness . A renowned expert in leadership development, Dr. Simmons brings decades of hands-on experience and invaluable insights to the leadership coaching profession, and offers readers a fresh approach to leadership and organizational success.In Championing Organization Wellness, Dr. Simmons draws upon over 20 years of executive leadership experience, including his remarkable tenure as a four-time at-sea commander. The book guides both leaders and aspiring leaders by demonstrating how to connect individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds to work in unison toward a common goal. Dr. Simmons'coaching triangulation model, which integrates the ends-means-ways approach, provides a framework for leaders, their teams, and organizations to achieve peak performance while tackling blind spots and overcoming cultural differences.“Leadership is at a point of inflection amid managing across multiple generations and cultures,” Dr. Simmons explains.“It is more important now than ever for leaders to develop symbiotic and autotelic relationships with aspiring leaders. My goal was to foster a platform that facilitates both organizational development and sustainability, as the aggregate of both leads to organizational wellness. Organizational Development is a common and known practice while Organizational Sustainment is follow-on to this common practice; and hence what separates this scholarship. Coaching places the leader and aspiring leader on an elevated platform, where both can share a common perspective and a unified vision for optimal performance.”As the world of leadership continues to evolve, Championing Organization Wellness provides the blueprint for leaders, aspiring leaders, and organizations to foster growth, bridge cultural divides, and drive sustained success. Dr. Simmons' approach emphasizes the importance of nurturing leadership at all levels to unlock potential and inspire excellence across the board.The book is now available for purchase on Amazon , providing an accessible resource for leaders and organizations worldwide seeking to advance their wellness and performance.About Dr. Anthony SimmonsDr. Anthony Simmons hails from the working-class town of Goodwater, AL where he graduated from Goodwater High School as Valedictorian and was recognized as an All-State football player. He is a retired Navy Captain - Surface Warfare Officer. He attended Austin Peay State University on a football scholarship and graduated with a degree in Robotics. He is a member of the Austin Peay Governors Military Hall of Fame. He holds a master's in mechanical engineering from Naval Postgraduate School, a master's in military operational art and science from Air University, and earned his doctorate in strategic leadership from Regent University.

Richard Bard

Gnome Book Writing

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.