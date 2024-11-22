Amsted Automotive Powertrain Efficiency Solutions Will Be Focus Of Exhibit At CTI Powertrain Symposium In Berlin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Amsted disconnects improve powertrain efficiency, providing extended all-electric driving range in

EV and HEV platforms

For the first time at a powertrain symposium, Amsted will show its innovative CAM clutch actuator, offering lower mass and consumption Broad range of Amsted powder-metal and advanced metal-shaping and capabilities will also be displayed

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With uncertain and ever-changing regulations and requirements in the global automotive industry, Amsted Automotive will display a range of powertrain efficiency solutions and metal-forming at the CTI Symposium in Berlin December 3-4, 2024 that will help auto makers regardless of future powertrain focus. These Amsted technologies enable efficiency improvements across a broad range of vehicle platforms including EV, HEV and ultra-efficient ICE powertrain systems.

The focus of the Amsted exhibit will be the company's disconnect, allowing seamless and quick transition from two-wheel-drive to four-wheel-drive and back in EV and HEV applications. In addition to an ultra-efficient design using Amsted Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC) technology, this system also features latching in state to reduce energy consumption. The overall improvements in efficiency can extend EV or HEV all-electric driving range by up to 10%. This Amsted technology is currently in production vehicles.

Amsted will also display its electro-mechanical wheel-end disconnect technology. Its DCC is utilized inside a hub assembly to provide seamless disconnect in heavy-duty electric drive axles. This makes vehicle towing, decking and other instances where axle disconnect is needed effortless without changing wheel hub geometry or other function.

For the first time, Amsted will show its innovative CAM clutch actuator at a powertrain symposium. This system uses a DC motor to provide an off-axis mounting configuration. This results in lower overall assembly mass and reduced energy consumption compared to other devices, while providing required clutch-actuation time requirements. The Amsted CAM actuator can also be multiplexed to control multiple clutches with a single actuator.

Amsted will display product samples demonstrating its extraordinary range of metal-shaping technology. Amsted Automotive examples will include electric motor housings, actuators, gears, Soft Magnetic Composites (SMC) and more. Amsted's process capabilities and product knowledge enables the production of complex designs that reduce material waste and improve overall performance and efficiency.

About Amsted Automotive

In 2021, Amsted Automotive brought together Means Industries Inc., Transform Automotive, SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive, off-highway and mining industries with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The team combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a leader in precision products and efficiency solutions for electrified, hybrid and ICE propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Contact: Cole

Quinnell

248-877-0590

[email protected]

SOURCE Amsted Automotive

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED