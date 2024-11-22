Glimpact Wins Anthem Award For Myglimpact App, Empowering Consumers To Reduce Their Environmental Footprint

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment at Your Fingertips: MyGlimpact Goes Beyond Carbon to Measure Your Lifestyle's True Effect Across All Nine Planetary Boundaries

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glimpact , the leading for analyzing the overall systemic environmental impact of products and organizations, today announced that its MyGlimpact app has been awarded a Silver Anthem Award in the Sustainability, Environment & Climate Product category. The Anthem Awards celebrate purpose-driven work that drives positive change in society, and this recognition underscores Glimpact's commitment to empowering consumers with data and insights to make more sustainable lifestyle choices.

The award recognizes the MyGlimpact app which, unlike traditional tools that focus solely on carbon footprint, offers a comprehensive assessment of an individual's environmental impact across 16 impact categories, based on the scientifically rigorous Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) method developed by the European Commission. The app goes beyond greenhouse gas emissions to analyze other critical areas such as water use, biodiversity threats, and more, providing an unprecedented, holistic view of the environmental footprint of individuals and making environmental awareness accessible to everyone for the first time. Users receive actionable recommendations tailored to their lifestyle choices, helping them reduce their impact through informed decisions.

In this world where the adverse effects of the environmental crisis are starting to reveal themselves in tangible ways, this application provides an important opportunity for consumers to understand the reality of their environmental footprint, and in particular the fact that it is not their everyday habits that are pushing this crisis forward. In fact, using the app illustrates that it is seemingly impossible to have a lifestyle that falls under one planet, this is not a reflection of consumer behavior but rather a symptom of exorbitant impact that is coming from industry. It is the responsibility of public decision makers and industry leaders to drive the change that is necessary. Although recent events have shown that environmental action was not a top priority in the American public's political conscience in the short term, this award is recognition that the demand for action on environmental issues has not been forgotten.

MyGlimpact offers users a comprehensive way to assess their environmental impact, rooted in the planetary boundary concept, which has been adopted by the EU. By analyzing behaviors such as food consumption, transportation, and energy use, the app delivers a personalized score indicating how many Earths would be required if everyone lived similarly. More importantly, it offers tailored recommendations across 16 environmental impact categories, including greenhouse gas emissions, water use, and biodiversity threats, providing actionable steps for reduction.

For instance, consider an individual who resides in an NYC apartment, eats meat, and takes public transportation. Through the MyGlimpact app, it is revealed that if everyone lived just like them, 5.49 planets would be required to sustain that particular lifestyle. 42% of their total environmental impact comes from food, to which the app will offer suggestions on how the user can reduce their impact. The app continues with a breakdown of the remaining sources of impact, from vacation travel to shopping habits and hours spent on social media, to provide further recommendations to reduce consumption.

Since its launch in June 2024 , MyGlimpact has gained traction for transforming complex environmental data into relatable and practical guidance. As consumer demand for sustainability solutions grows, particularly among younger generations, Glimpact continues to lead with scientifically grounded innovation.

“Through MyGlimpact, we are not only empowering individuals to take meaningful action but also encouraging them to become ambassadors for this comprehensive approach to sustainability,” added Girardier.“By understanding and addressing their own footprint, users can drive change within their communities and workplaces, helping to foster a larger shift toward a more sustainable future for all.”

The Anthem Awards recognize outstanding work from mission-driven organizations and individuals who spark positive societal change. Winners are honored as part of the 2nd Annual Anthem Community Voice Celebration.

The MyGlimpact app can be downloaded from Google Play and the Apple App Store .

About Glimpact

Glimpact, a sustainability startup with operations in New York, France and Belgium, is the first digital platform enabling the assessment of the overall environmental impact of products and organizations based on the new scientific doctrine of the EU. It provides access to the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) methodology, developed by the European scientific community and adopted by the EU in 2021. Glimpact allows all stakeholders to not only measure the environmental footprint of their products or organizations but more importantly, to identify effective actions to reduce it.

The French government has selected Glimpact as the coordinator for one of the methods considered in the government experiment on environmental labeling of food and textile products. The company is a member of the technical committee assisting the Ministry of Ecological Transition in defining the modalities of environmental labeling mandated by the Climate and Resilience Law. Glimpact has been chosen by the European Commission, following a global tender, to implement legislation for the battery and photovoltaic solar panel sectors. This legislation will require these actors to display the environmental footprint of their products measured using the PEF methodology.

Glimpact already boasts solid expertise and experience with major players in the industry and distribution, including Lacoste, Decathlon, Mars, Gant, Carrefour, Puratos, Manutan, Spadel, Adeo, Lyreco, Pimkie, Chantelle, Celio, Aigle, Galler, and Bewital.

For more information, visit .

